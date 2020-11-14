On Saturday, Nov. 7, media outlets projected Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election, thereby making him the 46th President of the United States. His Vice President-Elect, California Senator Kamala Harris, is set to become the first Female Vice President in American history, as well as the first Black woman, South Asian woman, and daughter of immigrants elected to an executive office.
In response to the new administration, thousands took to the streets of major cities across the country in an impromptu, masked and socially-distanced celebration.
In Washington D.C., people gathered outside of the White House, spreading throughout downtown D.C. Following the announcement of Biden’s victory, people took to the streets cheering, with passing cars honking in support. An impromptu parade en route to the White House broke out, growing in size as they travelled and eventually accompanied by a police escort.
Celebrations lasted throughout the day and well into the night, with those in attendance carrying signs celebrating the end of the Trump Administration and the start of the Biden Administration. The fence outside of the White House was decorated in similar signs, with many playing off of Trump’s famous “You’re Fired!” catchphrase from The Apprentice, and a significant amount of others in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ community.
Attendees danced in the street, chanting and popping bottles of champagne as the tense 2020 election season came to a close.
Other cities in which city-wide celebrations occurred include New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Boston. In Boston, crowds gathered on Boylston Street, near the Boston Common and the Public Gardens. Cheers erupted throughout the city, as church bells rang in Jamaica Plain. A celebrity was even in the crowds celebrating in Boston: Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.
Regardless of the city, the common themes of the celebrations were hope and unity, as many discouraged by the actions of the current presidential administration felt optimistic about the future of the nation. In the wake of the election results, many Americans finally began to follow a mantra pushed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic Primary, and reiterated by President-elect Biden in the last presidential debate: “Hope over Fear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.