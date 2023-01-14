TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 9, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall.
The board reviewed a special permit extension for 120 Lumber Lane; the proponent is finishing the buildings and is working with building commissioner Mark Bertonassi to comply with the town building code. Chair Steve Johnson said he would rather do a one-year extension and check back in at that time; the board approved a one year extension to the permit.
The board reviewed a use special permit request for Stella Doggo Playcare at 1721 Main St. Owner Rhonda Corey explained that the business is seeking to apply for a kennel license to allow for overnight boarding. There will be no staff on site overnight but the dogs are monitored by sound and motion detectors. The board approved the application.
The board approved a family suite special permit request at 8 Border Road.
The board conducted a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for the Carciofi Realty Trust at 770 Main St., an existing residential property next to Tewksbury Federal Credit Union; after discussion with the proponent’s engineer, the board continued the discussion to the Jan. 23 meeting.
The board discussed a land disturbance permit for O’Brien Homes at Foster Lane. The proponent explained that the project will disturb about 63,000 square feet over two areas — one for the construction of a home and one for the improvement of Foster Lane.
Attorney Dave Plunkett, on behalf of Joyce Terris of 44 Floyd Ave., came before the board to discuss a 1992 appeals panel case he was part of in which the state court annulled a decision made by the Planning Board for O’Brien’s original project.
“Mr. O’Brien was the applicant at that time. Mr. O’Briend was given a permit to develop his property,” he said.
“There is no right of Mr. O’Brien to utilize Foster Lane, that was the decision of the appeals court. Nothing has changed,” he continued. “You can’t use land you have no right to. The number one determination of any permit granting board is to make that determination that that person that’s before you can do what he says without impinging on the rights of others.”
Johnson said that the board will only rule on the land disturbance permit, and anything else was beyond its purview. Town Planner Alex Lowder said that any argument would need to be had at the Zoning Board of Appeals.
O’Brien’s attorney Don Borenstein said that the issue with the court case was specific to a subdivision plan and had no relevance in the new development.
“I think it’s a crying shame, and I don’t have a role in it,” said Johnson.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
During the town planner’s report, Lowder discussed a proposed policy to allow for previously permitted mixed-use developments to transform formerly intended commercial space into housing units through a special permit process, as long as the units were designated affordable in perpetuity.
Lowder proposed the policy to address unused commercial units along Route 38.
“It’s a win-win,” she said.
She also reported that Eco Auto is offering to partner with the town and local businesses to help install electric vehicle infrastructure around town.
Lowder shared that Italian kitchen Brelundi had a kitchen plan approved and is working towards opening, as is La Vita Dolce bakery, which will be seeking a sign special permit soon.
Lowder also discussed a building permit for a catering company at the former Crystal General Store, and reported on the recently felled sycamore tree at the old Sycamore Hall building at 24 Pleasant St., which was cut down against the approved landscaping plan.
Lowder also reviewed proposed changes to the zoning bylaw.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
