TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on July 19, 2022 at town hall. Chair Todd Johnson was not present.
The board approved an alteration of premises application for Al Fresca Ristorante to add a 12-foot by 10-foot alcohol cooler as part of an expansion into an adjacent 7,200 square foot space.
The board reviewed a class 3 used car dealer’s license request for Eco Auto, which is taking over the former Nissan dealership on Main Street. Owner Al Salas said that the business, which sells electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, expects to add 27 new jobs, and will offer electric charging stations.
“We’re focused on the technology and driving green energy forward,” Salas said.
The board approved the license.
The board voted to appoint TMHS students Kimsan Nguyen and Harshit Pal to the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
Special Town Meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at TMHS. The board initially voted to set this year’s special Town Meeting date for Oct. 4; however, the board met later to adjust the date to avoid a conflict with Yom Kippur. The board also voted to open the special Town Meeting warrant and close it on Aug. 19.
The board discussed an appeal to its recent suspension of Main Street Liquors’ alcohol license. Earlier this year, the Tewksbury Police Department conducted underage alcohol compliance checks across town to ensure that vendors are checking identification for alcohol sales. The department sent a 19-year-old into 10 different businesses to attempt to purchase alcohol.
Main Street Liquors co-owner Pathik Patel said the business, which failed two compliance checks, is instituting a rule to deny service to anyone who looks under 35 and does not have an identification.
For the first violation, the board voted to suspend the license for three days, two of which will be held in abeyance. For the second violation, the board voted to suspend the license for seven days, with two days held in abeyance.
Main Street Liquors is appealing the nine-day suspension to the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, with a hearing to be held in September. Montuori suggested that the board freeze the suspension until the ABCC can make a ruling.
Police Chief Ryan and Town Counsel Kevin Feeley will attend the hearing. The board voted to hold the suspension in abeyance until after the September hearing.
The board discussed the recent resignation of Eric Ryder from the Planning Board. Community members had the opportunity to apply to fill the seat through spring 2023, and a joint meeting of the two boards will serve to select a candidate after conducting interviews.
The board discussed an unpermitted contractor yard on the Andover border on South Street, which has been affecting Tewksbury abutters and resisting a cease and desist order from Andover’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
Board member Jayne Wellman asked that the board add a formal agenda item to discuss the yard at the board’s next meeting and attempt to gather more information from Andover officials.
Vice chair James Mackey also shared that the board plans to work on setting goals and objectives for the next year, and will be meeting to review applications for committee appointments.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
