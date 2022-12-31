TEWKSBURY — At the Dec. 20, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Select Board, Northern Middlesex Council of Governments executive director Jennifer Raitt gave an informational presentation for the town to plan for its compliance with the state’s MBTA Communities legislation.
The presentation focused on the final guidelines for compliance with Chapter 40A Section 3A of the Massachusetts General Laws, issued by the Department of Housing and Community Development in August 2022 following passage by the state legislature. NMCOG, the regional planning agency for Tewksbury and eight surrounding communities, will be providing technical assistance including documenting existing zoning, investigating potential development scenarios and evaluating sites, recommending and drafting zoning amendments, and assisting with community engagement and participatory processes.
The purpose of the legislation is to “encourage the production of multi-family housing by requiring MBTA communities to adopt zoning districts where multi-family housing is allowed as of right.” MBTA communities are categorized by level of service, including those directly served by rapid transit or commuter rail lines, and adjacent communities and small towns. Tewksbury is an adjacent community by virtue of the commuter rail line in Billerica, Wilmington, Andover, and Lowell.
The legislation requires MBTA communities to provide, through zoning, for at least one reasonably sized district with a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, and, if applicable, be located less than half a mile from a commuter rail station, subway station, ferry terminal, or bus station. Multi-family housing must not have age restrictions and must be suitable for families with children.
The 2020 US Census recorded 12,139 housing units in Tewksbury, meaning that the minimum multi-family unit capacity that a district would need to provide is 1,214 units, or 10 percent of the total. The minimum land area covered must be at least 50 acres, half of which must be contiguous with no portion less than five contiguous acres. The district should be neighborhood scale, rather than a single development site.
Raitt explained that the state considers multi-family housing to be “a building with three or more residential dwelling units or two or more buildings on the same lot with more than one residential dwelling in each building.”
She emphasized a focus on “missing middle” housing, or multiunit housing types between single family houses and apartment buildings, including duplexes, fourplexes, and townhouses.
The town cannot place additional requirements on multi-family uses as of right, including higher energy efficiency standards than other uses or commercial components on the same lot. The town may require site plan review but may not impose unreasonable requirements or create delays to projects to make them infeasible.
However, the town can make an affordability requirement as long as not more than 10 percent of the units are designated affordable, or 80 percent of the area median income; the zoning is not subsidized public housing. Compliance with the legislation does not require the town to add to the capacity of existing infrastructure or install new water infrastructure to accommodate future multi-family housing production.
Raitt noted the importance of compliance with the new law as noncompliance puts the town at risk of being ineligible for state funding programs for housing, economic development, infrastructure, and transportation. Compliance also aligns with the goals of the town’s 2017-2021 Housing Production Plan, including providing a wide variety of housing types and home prices, encouraging the development of more affordable rental housing, creating workforce housing units, and developing rental and ownership options for seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans that allow them to live independently.
Compliance keeps the town proactive and addresses unmet housing needs, including severe housing cost burdens on residents.
Next steps for the town include submitting an interim compliance action plan to the DHCD and engaging in a public engagement and planning process to develop adequate zoning. Between 2023 and 2024, the town will need to provide DHCD with at least 90 days to review draft zoning prior to warrant filing for Town Meeting. The deadline for the town to approve compliant zoning is Dec. 31, 2024.
Residents can learn more about the process at www.mass.gov/mbtacommunities.
