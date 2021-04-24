TEWKSBURY — Recently, the method of obtaining public records through the Tewksbury Public School System was a topic of online discussion. Doreen Healy, a 15-year advocate for special education students and families within Tewksbury and the surrounding communities, received a bill for more than $6,000 for a recent public records request.
Throughout her work as an advocate, Healy has placed public records requests multiple times, including within Tewksbury. With the recent uptake in advocacy cases in Tewksbury, Healy, a Billerica resident, sought out public information regarding the Tewksbury school system in order to gain the resources necessary to better serve her clients.
She placed a request for School Committee packets ranging from February 2020-February 2021 through the superintendent’s office, as well as “any and all correspondence with School Committee members and Tewksbury district regarding School Committee meetings,” which, according to town technicians, amounted to 3,600 emails.
Though Healy has received fees for obtaining public records before, they have never exceeded $100.
Questions regarding the morality behind the fine were first raised on Facebook by former School Committee candidate Deb Wall and recently elected School Committee member Nick Parsons. Both expressed concerns that a hefty paywall to access public records serves to limit civic engagement and prevent tax-paying residents from accessing public information.
Healy herself shared similar sentiments, feeling that the fees would only serve to discourage parents from obtaining information that could potentially help their children. Healy noted that while her job may provide her with the skillset to navigate such procedural setbacks, the average parent in town may not be as fortunate.
“I can navigate this to do my job, but what about the average person that can’t?” Healy questioned. “How can we know how to ask for something if we do not know how the system is working?”
In order to receive the School Committee packets, Healy contacted School Committee Chairman Keith Sullivan, the first time she has needed to contact a School Committee chairman throughout her 15-year career. Sullivan then provided the packets to Healy at no cost.
Regarding the email correspondence, Healy questioned the volume of emails, and wondered why such a large quantity of emails containing confidential information needing to be redacted was in existence.
Looking at future steps, Healy reached out to the Attorney General’s office in order to issue a complaint. However, Healy stresses that she has no political motivations, and she maintains that her goal is not long term litigation, but rather increased accessibility.
“I don’t want to litigate this,” she said. “I just want to make sure that people have access to information that they need.”
She also noted that the situation raised concerns surrounding the superintendent office’s functionality and general abilities. These concerns follow the Tewksbury Teachers Union’s no confidence vote in the superintendent this past December.
In response to the situation, Superintendent Chris Malone stated that the fee Healy was charged with was applicable considering the volume of work required by her request.
Malone noted that Healy’s fee did not include the packets that Sullivan provided for her free of charge. Rather, the fee corresponded to the 3,600 emails possibly fitting Healy’s search criteria of “any and all correspondence with School Committee members and Tewksbury district regarding School Committee meetings.”
Malone stated that in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records Law, the fees established in the law to specifically “segregate and redact” each and every individual one of these emails was included in Healy’s invoice, in accordance with the law.
“Tewksbury Public Schools is more than happy to respond to any and all Public Records Requests,” Malone said. “We are also committed to adhering to the Massachusetts Public Records Request Law.”
More information regarding the process by which one obtains public records in Tewksbury can be found on the town’s website: https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/public-records.
