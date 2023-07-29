WOBURN — On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Tewksbury Select Board member Mark Kratman once again obtained a delay in regards to his Nov. 11, 2019 OUI arrest.
According to officials at the Woburn District Court Clerk's Office, the change of date was due to a schedule conflict with Kratman’s attorney.
The new jury trial date is set for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, almost four years after Kratman’s arrest date.
Kratman was originally scheduled to appear in court regarding the Nov. 11, 2019 arrest in January of this year. But according to court documents, Kratman was granted a continuance until March 9, 2023, then April 28, 2023, and again for July 26, 2023, which has now been continued until Nov. 2, 2023.
As documented in the Wilmington police report of Nov. 11, 2019, Kratman was apprehended and arrested after several reports were received by the WPD about erratic driving of a car in the Salem Street area of Wilmington.
Allegedly, this is Kratman’s third offense of operating under the influence. He has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.
In the State of Massachusetts, a third offense OUI is considered a felony and carries a mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months to two-and-a-half years, with no parole eligibility for at least 150 days, and a driver's license suspension of eight years.
