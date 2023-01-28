TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met last week. The board discussed draft tobacco control regulations to be incorporated into the town’s regulations to mirror the state statute. Massachusetts updated its tobacco control laws in 2019, according to chair Ray Barry.
Tewksbury’s tobacco control agent, Ron Beauregard, provided the committee with recommended changes which the board has been reviewing.
Barry explained that local boards of health can make their own regulations with respect to areas they control, but if the state has a regulation, the town must match the state’s detail and content. The town cannot have a regulation that is weaker than the state, but it can meet or exceed a state regulation.
Barry discussed the state’s penalty structure for illegal tobacco sales. The Commonwealth has a longer lookback period for prior violations, and higher fines. Barry said that the town has a 24 month lookback but the state has a 36 month look back.
Additionally, Tewksbury has a $100, $200, and $300 fine structure, and the state fines are $1,000, $2,000, and $3,000 for consecutive violations.
Barry said, “this is an administrative update so we eliminate any confusion between what the state has and what we have locally.”
A clarification about smoking in public workplaces and workspaces, which means interior locations, was provided by Beauregard based on an inquiry by member Susan Amato. While complaints may be brought to the attention of the board, Barry said that violations have, at least for the last 10 years, been sales violations to minors during compliance checks.
The board voted to amend the current Tewksbury regulations then voted to adopt and incorporate “by reference” chapter 11.24 as amended. Tobacco retailers in town will be notified of the amendment, according to Barry.
Health Director Shannon Gillis said Adrielle, the new regional health inspector Tewksbury shares with Tyngsboro through the Public Health Excellence grant, is teaching a serv safe class at the Old Town Hall in Tyngsboro on Feb. 27 and 28.
Barry discussed his plan to introduce more health education topics such as mental illness and behavioral health, nutrition and obesity prevention, substance abuse, health literacy, emergency preparedness, and heart healthy living, among other topics at meetings. A presentation about hoarding will be on the agenda for next month.
Member Robert Scarano said the senior center is working with seniors to help them use electronic devices such as iPads and phones to do research on health topics. This was met with approval by members.
[Author’s note: The Tewksbury Public Library is offering this technology assistance to senior residents. The information did appear in the Senior Center newsletter. Please contact the library for more information. The technology assistance is of a general nature, not specific to health topics.]
Member Melissa Braga announced a speaker at the next meeting from Sheffield, Massachusetts-based citizen organization Mass for Safe Technology speaking about wireless technology, EMFs (electromagnetic fields), and radiation. Members discussed that the introduction of 5G technology has raised concerns by some.
Braga also said the next Tewksbury Cares meeting is Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Tewksbury Police Department in the training room. All are welcomed and anyone interested in helping Tewksbury Cares with its community outreach is encouraged to contact Braga at mbraga@tewksbury-ma.gov.
