TEWKSBURY — Contact tracing is not a new concept in the public health world, but is a term that is now part of our ever-growing pandemic lexicon. The contact tracing process is critically important to containment of the spread of the coronavirus, and in fact any highly contagious or communicable disease.
In Tewksbury, the tracing is handled by Public Health Nurse Urvi Argarwalla and Health Department Director Susan Sawyer. Tewksbury uses the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiologic Network, or MAVEN system, a statewide database and tracking tool which helps public health officials manage surveillance of cases of over 90 reportable infectious diseases.
However, in March, this system went into overdrive and all involved were being pushed to the limit to respond to the virus. When a person is tested for COVID-19, their positive test result is put into the system and then the local public health nurse is notified and begins the tracing process.
Through a phone or email conversation, Argarwalla asks a series of questions about symptoms, and also about where the person has been during the last 48 hours.
“I ask them how they are feeling, what their symptoms are, and who they may have been around, whether a family member, a store, or other encounter” said Agarwalla.
According to the CDC.gov’s most current estimates, the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is 2.5. This means that one person who is positive for the virus can infect on average up to 2.5 more people.
The origins of contact tracing go back centuries and use a protocol of tracking as many persons as possible who may have been exposed to an infected person over a set period of time. For example, contact tracing is used for all communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, STDs and was used in more recent memory for the SARS, MERS and Ebola outbreaks.
It was Mary Mallon and her asymptomatic spread of typhoid in New York in the early 1900s that set public health officials on the path of understanding how disease can move through those that carry the contagion but show no external indication, or only present with mild symptoms. Nearly 3,000 New Yorkers were believed to be infected indirectly from Mary, who was a housekeeper and cook for eight families.
The role of personal hygiene and hand washing is critical in stopping the spread of disease, and was still not well understood at the turn of the last century, hence the devastating impact of her less than stellar habits. It is through identifying and isolating, or quarantining infected persons, that the spread of infectious disease can be ideally stopped, or at most, effectively contained.
Sawyer and Agarwalla said that the process for them has evolved over the last 11 weeks, and that as the number of cases grew, they were quickly overwhelmed.
“Initially, we had to check in every day with people,” said Sawyer, explaining that as the number of cases rapidly increased, the model had to change.
“We want to thank the school nurses in Tewksbury for helping us,” said Agarwalla, indicating that even a retired nurse from Westford helped out in Tewksbury, making phone calls, collecting data, and helping to keep the MAVEN system updated.
“We had situations where we had no phone numbers, bad addresses, etc,” said Agarwalla, which led to some frustration.
The data collection piece is critical and often underappreciated, but it is invaluable to getting a clear picture of the spread in the community and in expanding questions that are asked, and symptoms that are evolving.
“As we conducted interviews, we learned that not only were people experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath, but we also discovered headache, diarrhea and loss of smell and taste were signs of the virus as well,” said Agarwalla.
Symptom reporting can also be complicated by time of year, with Agarwalla saying “we have to get a baseline for people; they may have seasonal allergies which are normal for them, so we don’t want to read that as a symptom of the virus. It’s not always straightforward.”
The check in process has changed due to resource allocation and the exponential growth of cases. Throughout it all, hand washing and social distancing, and wearing a mask have been the message that the health department wants to get out into the community.
“The virus is here,” said Sawyer.
The state has started its Contact Tracing Collaborative which is helping to alleviate some of the load, according to Sawyer. The CTC is a network of contact tracers at the state level that is working to call and inform people who may have been exposed to an infected person, and explain to them the steps of quarantine and provide resources for testing and recovery.
“At no time will they ask for your social security number or other personal information; please answer their calls,” said Agarwalla.
Agarwalla is able to follow congregate housing cases such as nursing homes and also health workers who live in town, so while new cases are reported each day, managing the load is just a bit easier. It is still to be seen how the governor’s mandate of 75,000 tests per day in the Commonwealth is going to be managed.
“Tracking one case is a lot of work,” said Agarwalla, and explained that the MAVEN system is at least 15 years old.
“We know that staying home has helped slow the spread, but the virus is out there and there is no cure at this point,” said Agarwalla.
Testing is the best way to identify the spread of the virus in the community, and the nasal swab appears to be the “gold standard” of tests.
“The serology (blood test) is able to give some information, but the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) swab is the most reliable at this point,” said Agarwalla.
Clearing someone from quarantine depends on whether the person is symptomatic or asymptomatic. Someone who is asymptomatic is treated with a time-based strategy and is considered resolved if they are 10 days from the date of their specimen collection with a positive test result but have had no symptoms. Someone who has presented symptoms of COVID-19 is treated with a symptom-based strategy and must be 10 days from onset of symptoms, free from fever without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours, and have any respiratory symptoms significantly improved.
As far as returning to work, Sawyer said that employers may all have different metrics for their employees, so the CDC guidelines and workplace health departments will be the arbiters of those decisions.
With respect to the number of infections in Tewksbury, the state is changing the way they track cases, adding presumptive cases in with confirmed cases now.
“It’s constantly evolving,” said Sawyer who encourages people to refer to the state’s COVID-19 website for guidance. “We welcome residents to call us with any questions.”
