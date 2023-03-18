As the sun rose and clocks were sprung ahead on Sunday, it was thought by some to be the last time the spring ritual would occur. But, alas, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, a legislative act that would remove the “spring ahead-fall back” clock change each year, must still pass the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Daylight saving time — no “s” — is the practice of moving clocks ahead or back one hour to capture more sunlight during working hours. According to historical accounts, the change was reportedly originally conceived by Benjamin Franklin as a way to increase productivity and to save candles.
Later, the change was adopted by Germany as an energy saving measure, and many countries followed suit during World War I. The United States adopted the measure in 1918.
In 1966, Daylight Saving Time was standardized across America. The states of Arizona, Hawaii, and several U.S. territories opted out of the Unified Time Act, and still do not observe a seasonal change of clocks.
A bipartisan group of senators, including 10 republicans and eight democrats, sponsored a bill in 2021 to make “daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time, effective Nov. 5, 2023. States with areas exempt from daylight saving time may choose the standard time for those areas.”
The Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation failed to get it passed in the House, and it was reintroduced in January of 2023 by Senator Marco Rubio. 19 states have permanently enacted a consistent daylight saving time if the measure is adopted by Congress, while others have no pending legislation, Massachusetts included.
Studies have shown that the change in clocks creates a negative impact on health and safety. Increases in car accidents, heart attacks and strokes, and diminished productivity have all been linked to the change in clocks twice per year. Energy savings, and positive retail impacts are cited as benefits to having daylight linger longer near the end of the day in every time zone.
There has been debate over the health benefits, and there is also concern about darker mornings and students waiting for buses.
However, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, while agreeing with eliminating multiple time changes in a year, believes that the US should settle on Standard Time. In a 2020 paper, the AASM stated, “It is the position of the AASM that the U.S. should eliminate seasonal time changes in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time. Current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.”
Standard time would provide more light in the morning than in the evening, considered better for the human body’s circadian rhythms.
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey has been a proponent of the change for years.
“Over the years, I’ve fought and won to extend daylight saving time — adding two months’ worth of sun to the American people’s calendar. It’s past time for Congress to broaden its horizons and finally make daylight saving time permanent. With the Sunshine Protection Act, we can shine a light on the darkest days of the year and deliver more sun, more smiles, and brighter skies.” Markey stated in a press release by Sen. Rubio, who reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, hoping that Congress can get the bill passed this session.
The bill was passed by the Senate in March 2022, but it was never brought up for a vote by Nancy Pelosi in the House. So, for now it seems, changing the clocks twice a year is still with us. The next clock change, if no vote occurs, will be the “fall back” on Nov. 5, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.