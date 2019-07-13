TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Market, Dragoonian Farm was in attendance. Located on Blanchard Street in Andover, the farm provides a variety of local and fresh products.
Originally founded in 1928, the Dragoonian brothers took over the farm in 1941, and the family continues to operate it through to the present day. Their first greenhouse was constructed in 1962. As time passed, more greenhouses were built, allowing the farm to evolve into the wholesale/retail floral and produce business that stands today.
Some of the products produced by the farm include hanging baskets, bedding plants, geraniums, and perennials in the spring, and mums, sedum and kale in the fall. The farm is open seasonally according to when products become harvested and available. This results in a schedule in which they are open roughly from April to June, September for mums, and November for poinsettias.
In addition to produce, Dragoonian Farm is also home to a garden center, open part of the year. Within the garden center, customers can purchase a wide variety of flowers, vegetable plants, herbs, and hanging baskets.
To learn more about what Dragoonian Farm has to offer, visit their website at https://dargoonianfarms.net. They will be at the Tewksbury Farmers Market again on July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, and Sept. 24. They will also be at the Andover Farmers Market two Saturdays a month: July 20, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21
The Tewksbury Community Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
