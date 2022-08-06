TEWKSBURY — Into Action Recovery announced that it is seeking community sponsors to help underwrite the Run for Recovery, scheduled to be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Now in its fifth year, the 5K Run for Recovery helps to raise awareness and funding for the Tewksbury non-profit dedicated to a structured and affordable, 12-step Sober Living Home program. The group maintains a home on Fox Run Drive for male adults struggling with addiction.
The program hopes to open a second home for women in the future. According to board member Jerry Selissen, runners and walkers of all abilities are welcomed and encouraged to participate and everyone participating will receive a free t-shirt.
Anyone interested in race sponsorships, or honoring a loved one lost to addiction, should contact the program for sponsorship information by Aug. 26.
According to organizer Mary-Ellen Cooper, sponsors can be companies or families can honor a loved one. So far, the race has support from Eastern Bank, Town Fair Tire, Clear Haven Recovery Center, Competitive Edge Real Estate, Rogers Automotive, Mooyah Burgers, and Zack's Team. The families of Derek Hanley, Robbie Goodell, and Zack Gys are honoring their family members.
The Into Action Recovery program scaffolds clients on the addiction recovery path through strong support which uses thought and behavior pattern changing. Residents have strict requirements for entry into the program.
Program manager Keith Denning said the Fox Run house is family-oriented and welcoming. Denning came from a large family himself and suffered the personal loss of a brother to addiction.
“Addiction is often driven by underlying issues, and having the background to support these clients makes our program successful,” said Denning in a previous interview with the Town Crier.
Clients can stay from a month to a year or longer.
“It takes time to develop chemistry and trust with people,” said Denning.
While the numbers are not good for long-term recovery, Denning said that the model at Into Action is working. Denning said when men do move on, the program stays in touch with them and remains available for support.
To become a sponsor or to register for the race, email the program at IntoActionRecovery2015@gmail.com.
