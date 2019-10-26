How in the world do you pronounce that name? The village that lies at the northern most end of the cleanest lake in New York state is pronounced “skinny-atlas.” Skaneateles is an Iroquois name meaning “very long lake,” which is appropriate for its 16 mile length and narrow feature.
The town is the self-proclaimed eastern gateway to the Finger Lakes Region of central New York and is a perfect stopover or day trip if your travels find you out that way. The Finger Lakes are the result of slow moving glaciers carrying boulders and debris and scouring out channels as they slid through existing river valleys.
In overly simplified geological terms, as the glaciers moved through, the deposits closed up the valleys and created the lakes as they exist today. There are 11 lakes in total, and their names come from Native Americans who believed that the Great Spirit landed with his hands and left his imprint behind.
There are many indigenous nations who call the area home, including Onondaga, Seneca, Iroquois, Oneida, Mohawk and Cayuga. There are museums, monuments and references to the earliest inhabitants all around the area.
Skaneateles Lake is the fourth largest and third deepest of the Finger Lakes, and is the source of drinking water for the City of Syracuse. The lake is considered one of the most pristine in New York state and has a beautiful blue-green hue to it with little plant life and almost no algae. The water is quite clear and is known for hosting some exceptional smallmouth bass and landlocked salmon.
Walleye and lake trout are also plentiful and the lake is busy both in summer and in winter for ice fishing along with boating and other water sports. A long public pier puts visitors well out into the lake at Clift Park, with handy restrooms under the gazebo and public swimming in season.
There are numerous shops and restaurants, including the Skaneateles Bakery where you can grab a cup of coffee and enjoy a handmade donut. This is the type of village where benches are plentiful and sidewalks are wide. Crosswalks welcome you to explore both sides of the street, and charming architecture is well preserved despite a devastating fire in 1935 which consumed 13 lakeside buildings. Most buildings are renovated from their original purpose but have a non-commercial charm.
Town history is on display in The Creamery, an old dairy storage building which was ultimately gifted to the town and renovated to house a museum. From vintage sail boats to horse drawn carriages, to the teasel industry, the museum gives a nice overview of life in this part of New York.
What is the teasel industry? A teasel is a plant which was used to raise the nap on woolen fabric, softening it. The area, thanks to its rich soil and climate, was the foremost grower and supplier of teasels to woolen mills around the world until a steel teasel was invented many years later.
Incorporated in 1830, Skaneateles became a place where water power was viewed as an opportunity to help the larger Syracuse industrial machine. Since the town and village are just 30 minutes from the city, Skaneateles was and is a desirable, and now wealthy suburb, with well-regarded schools and crime-free quality of life.
The railroad never made it to Skaneateles and the Erie Canal is not nearby, two factors which actually helped preserve the quiet nature of the community and limited commercialization, according to local historians. So consider a swing into Skaneateles if you are in the Finger Lakes region and enjoy a quiet and quaint stop in this picturesque region.
