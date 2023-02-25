While backyard birdwatching or chicken-raising may be a meditative pastime for many, Massachusetts residents are urged to remain vigilant amid the current worldwide H5N1 avian flu crisis.
In a recent online interview, the CDC’s Chief Medical Officer of the Influenza Division, Dr. Tim Uyeki, explained that avian flu, while prevalent, remains a threat largely only to birds.
“H5N1 viruses currently circulating in wild birds and causing poultry outbreaks are well-adapted to spread among birds,” he said. “However, these H5N1 bird flu viruses do not have the ability to easily bind to receptors in the upper respiratory tract of humans, or to transmit among people.”
According to Uyeki, poultry such as chicken and turkeys experience very high rates of mortality once infected with avian flu; birds can succumb to the disease within 48 hours of infection. Virus is shed from birds through mucous, feces, and saliva.
The AP reports that over the past several years, bird flu has cost the government about $661 million at the same time as poultry and egg prices have been rising; more than 58 million birds have been slaughtered to limit viral spread. The USDA estimates that farmers have lost more than $1 billion to the virus. The CDC and USDA continue to monitor cases and outbreaks across the US.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that currently, the threat of the H5N1 virus to humans is low, and remains an animal health issue among poultry and other birds. The CDC still advises that people should avoid making contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry. There is not a threat to consuming poultry products, including eggs, as long as they are cooked properly.
The CDC recommends poultry and eggs be cooked to 165 degrees to kill bacteria and viruses.
The good news is that Massachusetts currently has had no outbreaks since November of 2022, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. However, the virus has been detected in all 50 states among wild birds as of mid-February, with more than 58 million poultry birds — including backyard flocks — affected, including in New Hampshire, New York, and Maine.
While bird feeders are not considered high-risk infection areas, residents should be careful to clean out their feeders regularly and remain vigilant for sick or dead birds. Residents are encouraged to minimize contact with wild birds and dead poultry and wear gloves and a face mask when touching birds.
Learn more at www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/prevention.htm.
