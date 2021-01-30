TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, Jan. 19, for a virtual meeting via WebEx to review the proposed FY22 budget.
Before starting their regular meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
The board then heard the annual budget presentation from Town Manager Richard Montuori.
Montuori explained that the process started Nov. 15, 2020, when department heads sent him their operating budgets, which were level service funded and adjusted for contractual salary obligations. Montuori asked department heads to identify their top three funding priorities for the new fiscal year.
Budget review and development took place through December and January, and the Finance Committee will meet on Jan. 27 to hold their budget review.
“We’re a few weeks behind schedule compared to last year, but really on schedule compared to the last few years, so we’re doing well,” Montuori said.
Montuori reviewed budget expenditures, including local expenditures and state and county charges, which include not just budget items, but external costs as well, such as mosquito spraying, regional transit, and charter school and school choice.
He also explained his revenue assumptions, the largest portion of which is derived from the property tax levy. Montuori said that the levy is restricted by Proposition 2 ½, meaning the maximum the levy that can be in a given year is 2.5 percent on the previous year’s limit plus certain allowable increases such as new growth, overrides, and debt and capital exclusions.
Montuori said that new growth (additional tax revenue generated by new construction, renovations, and other increases in the property tax base), captured from Jan. 1, 2020 to December 2020, is a full calendar year behind the new budget.
“We’ve had decent growth over the past 10 or 11 years,” he said, noting that National Grid construction made up a significant portion of that new growth.
He further explained that the town is paying off debt from projects, including the new Pleasant Street elementary school and new center fire station.
Montuori projected that (contingent on conditions staying the same as predicted) the average single family home will pay an increase of $196, the average condominium will pay an increase of $147, and commercial businesses will pay an increase of $638.
In order to have no property tax increase, the levy limit must remain at $2,662,665 and the town and school budgets reduced. Montuori noted that cutting two million dollars from the budget would mean reduced services and layoffs, impacting “education, public safety, and the overall delivery of services to residents.”
Montuori said the proposed budget was “very solid” and noted that the town falls midrange for single family taxes compared to surrounding communities.
Montuori predicted that state aid will be level service funded, and said that if aid is cut, the budget will be adjusted. He assumed a minor increase for local receipts.
The largest portion is projected to come from motor vehicle excise tax, though the number is expected to be lower than FY20. Meals tax is also projected to come in lower due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Montuori said that he is most concerned about hotel/motel tax and expects it to lag at least through FY22. Montuori reviewed other local receipts, including boat tax, penalties and interest on taxes and excises, payment in-lieu of taxes (PILOT), charges for services including ambulance services, fees for police details and inspections, and wireless carrier rentals.
Member Mark Kratman asked about late fees received from businesses that were not charged this year because of the coronavirus. Montuori explained the waiving of the fees is not expected to impact FY22, but may impact the rest of FY21.
Kratman also asked about the possibility of refinancing some of the town’s debt; Montuori said that the town did borrow some money this past fall and got a good interest rate, which allowed for the refinancing of some debt and saved a few hundred thousand dollars. Montuori is looking to go through the same process again next year if interest rates are promising.
He noted that the new DPW school maintenance facility project was put on hold, which allowed for some flexibility in the budget. Montuori also mentioned that if the budget becomes significantly strained, there is money in the $8.5 million stabilization fund for emergencies to maintain services.
Right now, he said, Tewksbury has a balanced budget. Member Brian Dick noted that major town projects are approved by residents, along with the price tag.
In summarizing the budget, Montuori noted the operating budget includes no major increases, but includes costs for financial software, utilities for the new center fire station, and forestry leases and contracts; the biggest increase in cost was solid waste collection and disposal. The FY22 recommended annual town meeting general fund budget totals to $122,863,932
Montuori previewed a five-year projection of budgets, forecasting slow growth and revenue, leading to constrained budgets; he projected the fifth year budget to see a deficit but is hoping the numbers will adjust in time.
He outlined financial items to monitor, including state aid, federal budget and requirement changes, capital improvements (including roads, sidewalks, and drainage), and stabilization fund use and replenishment. He also highlighted the board’s financial policy.
Members thanked Montuori for his hard work and praised his budget skills. Dick mentioned that residents had expressed concerns over the upkeep of town projects and requested that funds be committed to maintenance.
He asked Montuori about his main budgetary concerns and Montuori replied that state aid is a concern, as well as the bouncing back of local receipts. He also hopes to invest more into roads and sidewalks.
Member Jayne Wellman asked about getting real time assessments of revenues; Montuori said that the third quarter will be the most telling for excise task. Wellman added that she was disappointed there is no money in the budget to run a third ambulance, and discussed reaching out to the town’s state delegation for support.
She also mentioned that no administrators from the Shawsheen Tech had come to discuss the school’s budget in some time, and proposed extending an invitation to the superintendent to come before the board.
The board voted to open the annual town meeting warrant on Jan. 20 and close it on Feb. 19.
“We’re not expecting a lot, but a big article this year will be the zoning bylaw review,” Montuori said.
Town meeting will be held on May 3, and special town meeting will be held on May 5.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.