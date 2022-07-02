Compost bins are available to Tewksbury and Wilmington residents

Compost bins are available to Tewksbury and Wilmington residents. Home composting can help reduce food waste from the solid waste stream. (Paige Impink photo)

A note on the wall of a local pizza establishment stated that all food waste from the restaurant would be recycled into energy. Turning food waste into energy is a major movement as landfills look to reduce the amount of meth­ane-generating material dumped at their sites and the state moves to reduce solid waste.

Restaurant and food production facilities are now mandated by MassDEP to recycle or compost their food waste in establishments that generate a half ton or more of compost­able food waste per week.

Grocers, restaurants, uni­versities and schools all generate hundreds of thousands of pounds of food waste. This material can be turned into energy through the use of anaerobic digesters, or good, re­usable soil through composting facilities.

Anaerobic digestion faci­lities, or ADs, are facilities that use a digester to facilitate the breakdown of plant or food material using microorganisms in an oxygen-free environment. The product that is created through this pro­cess is biogas which can be used as a natural gas product to power vehicles or homes.

Additionally, the material that is left behind is known as digestate, and can be used as fertilizer or bedding for livestock, according to the EPA.

On the residential side, both Tewksbury and Wil­mington sell compost bins for people to recycle their own food waste. Garden composting is an environmentally friendly way to reduce food waste, but should be limited to plant material such as fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, eggshells, newspaper, and leaves and grass clippings.

Meat, fats such as cheese, or oils are discouraged as they can attract rodents and unwanted pests to your property. However, rich soil awaits those who compost at home, providing a way to return the materials to the earth to be reused in planter beds and gardens.

Another option if space is limited or home composting is not desired is the use of curbside composting services. Organizations such as OffBeet Compost­ing in the Merrimack Val­ley will give subscribers a container to collect food scraps, then pick them up or have customers drop them off.

While there is a fee for this service, beautiful compost is delivered twice a year to customers for their own gardens if requested, and food waste is eliminated from the general waste stream.

Some Massachusetts com­­munities, such as Rock­port, Gloucester, and Man­chester have had curbside compost collection programs through a third-party collector for over five years, helping to reduce the solid waste collected. Towns save money when they divert waste from landfills.

Residents opt into the service and pay directly to the provider. New­buryport has two pro­vi­ders for residents to contract with. Other north shore communities such as Beverly and Ipswich are also participating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.