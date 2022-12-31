TEWKSBURY — With the adoption of articles into the Tewksbury zoning bylaw at the Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting allowing retail marijuana establishments, residents signaled their approval of cannabis storefronts in the community.
The bylaw allows retail operations in four zones within the town; the General Business District (Lowell Line-655 Main St.), South Village Business District (1900 Main St. - Wilmington Line), Industrial 2 (Rockland/Hillman/Washington streets & East/Carter streets), and the Interstate Overlay District (Interchanges of Rt. 495 & 93).
The bylaw limits the number of licenses granted by the Select Board to 20 percent of the number of off-premise liquor licenses in the town rounded up the next whole number. For Tewksbury, the number of available licenses is three. Further, any cannabis retail operation would have to have its permit approved by the Select Board and be required to follow not only Massachusetts regulations, but Tewksbury regulations, as well.
Additionally, applicants are required to receive site plan approval from the Tewksbury Planning Board and state licensing through the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). The bylaw places a three percent excise tax rate on retail sales of marijuana.
Community meetings have been conducted at various public locations, hosted by proponents hoping to site cannabis dispensaries in the permitted zones within the town. To date, nine business entities have conducted one or more public outreach meetings at venues such as the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, the Knights of Columbus, the Holiday Inn, the Tewksbury Country Club, and TJ Callahan’s.
Proprietors range from Tewksbury residents and business owners making a first foray into the industry, to established retail operations with multiple locations in the state. Community outreach meetings are required by the Cannabis Control Commission and must be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the town.
As of this printing, the following entities have conducted outreach meetings and signaled their intent to pursue an application for a retail marijuana outpost in the community:
• Cannafords, Inc. dba Sundaze for 2054 Main St., formerly Sal’s Pizza
• Harbour Grace, LLC for 2212 Main St., formerly Maverick’s Restaurant and Lounge
• The Stories Company, LLC for 2122 Main St., the vacant lot next to Donna’s Donuts
• Bella Luna, LLC for 890 East St., a multi-tenant building
• Pure Tewksbury, Inc. for 1699 Shawsheen St., Kerri Plaza
• Carnation Cannabis for 913 East St., the site of ZP Marble and Granite and D&G Landscaping
• Community Care Collective, Inc. dba Collective for 1693 Shawsheen St., office of MDR Construction
• Full Harvest Moonz, Inc. for 1 Main St., the site of Simon’s Service Center
• Lazy River Products, LLC for 553 Main St., #2, in the Ocean State Job Lot plaza
According to community/economic development planner Alexandra Lowder, no license proposals will have hearings scheduled with the Select Board until all approvals for the new bylaw are received back from the attorney general’s office. But, Lowder said that since the zoning bylaw update took effect immediately, applicants would be able to start the site plan review process if they wish to do so.
A site plan approval is required before a license can be issued, but not necessarily before the license hearing starts. The processes can be concurrent, according to Lowder.
The Cannabis Control Commission reports 434 adult-use and 98 medical-use licensees operating across the Commonwealth and over 30,000 registered agents working in the regulated industry as of Sept. 1, 2022. The industry, now five years old in Massachusetts, reports gross sales of over $3 billion dollars.
