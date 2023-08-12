Our most recent foodie excursion was to the South Coast of Massachusetts, specifically to Fall River to visit Portugalia Marketplace.
For those of Portuguese heritage, the store will take them back to their ancestral land and a world of sights and familiar smells. And for those who may not be familiar with the culture, a visit to Portugalia is an immersion in wine, coffee, pastries, pottery, and a clear pride in the country.
Greeted by Benny, an 11 foot tall Galo de Barcelos, the iconic rooster and symbol of Portugal, we were immediately drawn in to the renovated brick mill space filled with color and sound. Our first stop was the café for a latte and pastel de nata, a Portuguese custard tart.
Our friend, who had just been to Lisbon, said the flaky pastry was more delicious than what she enjoyed overseas. The owners, the Benevides family, pride themselves on authentic products and have become a significant importer and purveyor of Portuguese items in the United States. The marketplace opened in 2013.
While enjoying our treats, a singing group from the Azores entered the market and gave a surprise concert to the shoppers. Many of the shoppers joined in the singing and clapping as the accordion and tambourines played. The group, Divine Animators, was on their first visit to America.
The store is divided into several sections including a large wine shop, a bakery, a deli of cured meats, cheese shop, rows of everyday household products from Portugal, pots and pans, pottery, and textiles.
There is a large climate-controlled room filled with salted cod, called bacalhau. Salted cod is caught in the North Atlantic and is dried and salted. The fish is reconstituted by soaking and is then used in all types of dishes. It is nick-named “faithful friend” and is considered a national dish.
There is also a boutique within the marketplace showcasing fine goods such as clothing, shoes, and dishes from Portuguese artisans.
There is a dizzying array of canned fish on tables and displayed on shelves. Known as tins, they are as much works of art as food, and the variety is astounding. Tuna, sardines, anchovies, and other fishes are marinated in a host of sauces, brines, and oils, canned and wrapped in colorful packaging.
There are barrels of dried beans and nuts, and chocolates that are in the shape of sardines. We found some olive oil for finishing our dishes, and grabbed bags of treats to enjoy on the ride home.
We were delighted to have our questions answered as we walked around the market. It is clear that the employees take great pride in their products and their culture. The store was featured on an episode of No Passport Required on PBS, and has been locally highlighted on Channel 5’s Chronicle and in numerous magazines.
Portugalia has become a magnet for the area.
Plan a visit to Fall River soon to enjoy the tastes of Portugal.
