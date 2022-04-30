TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 25, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not present.
The board discussed committee appointments. Member Vinny Fratalia asked to be appointed to the community preservation committee, and member Bob Fowler asked to stay on the North Street and Trahan reuse committee.
Chairman Steve Johnson said he wanted to serve on fewer committees and asked to remain on the zoning bylaw committee and economic development committee.
New member Jim Duffy asked to be appointed to the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan at 1880 Main St. Consultant Jim Hanley explained that the Tewksbury Country Club spent the last several months on as-built work for modifications to the site for changes to the pro shop and dining, and sought to preserve the current underlying zoning before the updated zoning bylaw goes to a vote at Town Meeting in May. The board voted to endorse the plan.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan at 1879 Main St. Attorney Dan Bailey explained that the owner is seeking to freeze the current zoning; the site is slated for a car wash and the proponent will return for permits in the future.
“I was hoping for something better than a car wash, there's probably enough water on that site,” said Fowler.
The board voted to endorse the plan.
The board approved a family suite special permit application for Mark and Maureen Montecalvo at 1377 Whipple Road.
The board discussed a modification to a site plan special permit for 960 Main St. Development, LLC at 940-960 Main St., next to the site of the old Foster School. Attorney Dave Plunkett explained that the proponent is seeking to create a mixed-use development with a commercial buildout and residential space; however, after receiving feedback from the board, the project will be reduced from four commercial units to two.
Plunkett shared the design has been tuned so that architectural details, such as a cupola, blend in with the Foster School. He reviewed the existing site layout as approved by the board under the special permit, adding that the commercial units will be for office space, not retail.
Board members expressed a preference for an affordable housing component. Plunkett said that the underlying zoning is commercial, but the proponent would consider designating more units affordable if the board let them choose which units would be designated affordable.
The meeting took a five minute recess so Plunkett could call his client; the parties eventually agreed to designate two units affordable for 15 percent affordability across the project.
The board voted to approve the modification.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 and 170 River Road to the May 9 meeting.
The board continued an ongoing discussion on a land disturbance permit for CIL Realty at 85 French St. to the May 9 meeting because no proponent appeared.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit at 60 Highland View Road to May 9.
Board members urged the community to vote at Town Meeting on May 2 and May 4 in support of the updated zoning bylaw, noting that questions before the meeting should be directed to the community development department.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder shared that the annual town wide Clean Up Day will be held on May 7; she is planning to send an email blast to businesses to ask them to clean up their properties.
Fratalia noted that May 14 is the annual post office food drive, and residents can leave donations at their mailboxes.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 9, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
