TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met on April 21, via teleconference, to conduct the annual Town Manager review.
The board recognized and proclaimed Children’s Mental Health Week for May 18-24, 2020.
The board voted to rescind a liquor license transfer for TJ Callahan’s as a transfer of ownership deal did not go through.
The board voted to postpone the town election to Tuesday, June 16. Town Manager Richard Montuori explained that having the election on a Tuesday would save the town in overtime costs, and would help avoid needing volunteers by having adequate staffing by town employees.
Members also noted that COVID-19 is a valid reason to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots may be requested on the town website, tewksbury-ma.gov.
The board also voted to postpone annual Town Meeting from June 1 and 3 to June 22 and 24. Montuori stated that the town will most likely split up the meeting over several locations to enforce social distancing rules.
The board tabled board of registrars appointments.
The board conducted the annual Town Manager evaluation. Each member evaluated Montuori in six categories, including management and fiscal oversight.
Member Brian Dick said Montuori “always comes through” and praised his collective bargaining techniques. He said that Tewksbury is “lucky” among towns in the Merrimack Valley to have a fiscally sound and professional Town Manager.
Member Jayne Wellman said Montuori is an “excellent manager” and praised his creative and methodical approach. She specifically cited taking debt off the tax rolls and improving the town’s bond rating.
Member Annemarie Stronach called Montuori “one of the most organized people” she knows. She praised him for empowering the town staff and for still being excited about the job after 12 years in Tewksbury.
Member Mark Kratman expressed his “unbelievable appreciation... we are so lucky to have Richard Montuori as our Town Manager... we have the best Town Manager in Massachusetts.”
Finally, chairman Jay Kelly praised Montuori for his budget preparation skills, noting that “Tewksbury’s not affluent... we’re working people.”
Kelly noted that the financial situation is going to be difficult, and so the board acknowledged they will be putting the pressure on Montuori over the next several years.
During the COVID-19 update Montuori explained that the town is still operating with a skeleton staff, and department heads are starting discussions about restarting full operations.
Additionally, the state will be taking over contact tracing from individual town health departments; more information will be forthcoming on the town website and social media.
Montuori warned residents to be wary of contact tracing scams.
The state hospital will be retesting all patients and employees and will retrain all employees in personal protective equipment use. The Army Medical Corps were recently dispatched to assist with the situation. Miller said that the hospital should be more cooperative and communicative with town leadership.
Montuori also said that the town would be following the governor’s guidelines regarding reopening.
The board approved syntactic changes to the liquor license policy.
Montuori told the board that revenues through the fiscal year should meet projections for local receipts and water and sewer. There are currently no announced changes to financial aid from the state, but Montuori directed department heads to start a spending slowdown and focus on buying only essentials.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 19, 2020. Meetings may be watched on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33. Residents wishing to comment will find the call-in number on their screens or on the meeting agenda posted on the town website.
