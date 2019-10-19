This might seem an unusual title for an article when the need to recycle and the push to upcycle is so great. However, “wish cycling” is the act of placing something in a recycling bin with the “hope” that it will find a reuse or recycled benefit down the line. Tossing items into recycling which really are trash not only keeps the processors from doing their job, it erodes the benefits for all of us.
There is no “recycler’s guilt” in doing the right thing. There are some intricacies to being an effective partner in the recycling chain which have eluded many of us and actually hamper, not help, the process.
“But wait,” you say, “I follow the recycling triangle.” In fact, the recycling triangle, the little symbol on plastic packaging, is a resin identification code, expressing the type of plastic the item is made of. It does not mean the item is desirable for recycling by your specific processor. Many items are put into trash by the recyclers themselves; you are essentially just pushing the problem off onto someone else.
Luckily, more and more packaging is being labeled with the HOW2Recycle information code, a specific instruction which helps inform consumers how to handle the packaging, so keep an eye out for that. There should be no hesitation to place items in the trash which are not recyclable or cannot be repurposed in another way.
The trash goes to an incinerator which produces energy. The instructions are pretty simple; metal food and beverage cans, plastic jugs, tubs and bottles, flat cardboard and paper, and glass bottles and jars should all be rinsed and put in recycling. Don’t put heavy metal chunks, pieces of lumber, molded plastic lawn chairs, dishes or drinking glasses in the bin.
If you have a question about an item, there is an online Recyclopedia which is very helpful, found at recyclesmartma.org.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the goal of recycling programs is waste reduction but also ensuring that the material recycling facilities, or MRFs, receive recycling that is not harmful to their processing machines or workers. Recycling is hand sorted and as such, any items you put into your recycling should be cleaned. Rinse your jars, put the steel lid back on, and place it in your recycling bin.
The steel lid is valuable to the glass processer, so attaching the lid gives them a bonus. Shredded paper is not of use to a recycler as it jams the machines much like a single-use plastic bag does. It becomes a “tangler,” a real detriment to the processing facility.
In fact, recycling machines have to be stopped and cleaned by a real person each day to remove hoses, plastic bags, ropes, clothing, and other items that have become bound up in the equipment. Shred your paper for privacy then place it in your trash to be incinerated. Straws are too small and jam up machinery, so put them in the trash or better yet, invest in a reusable straw.
Plastic bags, even though they have the recycling symbol on them, cannot be processed by the recycling machines. Return them to the grocery store and place in the bin where they can be sent to the composite decking companies to be repurposed. The same is true for overwrap from paper towels, clear plastic on cases of water or sports drinks, clear cereal bags, and clean zipper lock bags. Don’t throw batteries, diapers, Styrofoam or large plastic toys into the recycling bin. They are garbage.
The next time you go to put something in the recycling, be mindful of the neighbor who works there or the processor who is the employer, and send them the best of what you have for recycling and then if you can’t repurpose something, simply do the responsible thing and throw it away in your trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.