On July 31, the Massachusetts state legislature passed the FY24 budget which contains a permanent provision for universal school meals for all students starting immediately in the 2023-2024 school year and now awaits Governor Maura Healey’s signature.
School meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be provided at no cost to students. The cost for meals will be reimbursed to districts through federal funds, and all unreimbursed costs will be borne by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Support for the change was bipartisan and widespread in the legislature.
If the governor signs the budget into law, Massachusetts will be the eighth state to codify universal school meals, behind Minnesota, Michigan, Vermont, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Maine.
In 2019, the last year with regular data, Tewksbury Public Schools had an income eligibility rate for free and reduced lunch of 23 percent; applications were not collected this year because of universal free school meals during the pandemic.
In 2021-2022, the district served 115,334 breakfasts and 335,428 lunches, for a total of 450,763 meals across all schools. The federal government approved waivers for public schools to provide free meals to all students through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, but funding expired last year after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) came out against extending waivers.
Last summer, TPS food and nutrition services director Deb Mugford predicted that the loss of free meals post-pandemic would reduce the number of students who have breakfast in the morning before school, and would also bring back the administrative burden of meal debt collection to cover costs.
At the state level, Mugford helped advocate at the state house as part of a coalition supporting Project Bread, one of the largest hunger nonprofits in the state. An Act Relative to Universal Free Meals was cosponsored by state representatives Tram Nguyen, Dave Robertson and Vanna Howard.
Studies have linked universal school meals with improved academic performance and increased food security for families, while also reducing costs for struggling families and ensuring students are getting nutritionally dense meals.
Project Bread praised the move by the legislature after years of advocacy for school meals for all, highlighting a “reliable source of nutrition” as critical to student success, with added benefits of lessened administrative burden and stigma for families.
“We would not be where we are today without the voices and activism of thousands of advocates and organizations, who made it clear that feeding our kids must be a statewide priority,” said Project Bread president and CEO Erin McAleer in a statement. “We are grateful to all of our partners across the state and in the legislature who enabled this victory.”
