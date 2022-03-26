TEWSKBURY — This year, Susan Amato will be among the three candidates seeking election to the Tewksbury Board of Health.
Raised in Malden, Amato graduated from Malden High School, and later went on to attend Lesley College for business administration. She received certificates from Dale Carnegie, is a level II Reiki practitioner, and has also traveled to various cities and villages in Italy to participate in culinary schooling to expand her knowledge in Italian cuisine.
Amato has been a Tewksbury resident for the past 28 years. Involved in the restaurant business for over 20 years, she currently owns Angelina’s Italian Restaurant, located at the intersection of Main Street and Livingston Street. Additionally, she also serves as a trustee for the Tewksbury State Hospital.
“All of my past experiences have been subject to Board of Health regulations and guidelines,” she stated. “I bring with me a very clear sense of what is needed to ensure public health and safety is protected.”
The driving force behind her decision to seek election to the Board of Health has been a desire to make town procedures, processes, and guidelines clear and accessible to residents.
“I want to see a flawless process in obtaining permits that's inviting for new businesses coming into our town, existing businesses as well as our residents,” she said. “We have come a long way from when myself, husband and children moved here 28 years ago, but we still have a lot more to work on.”
Generally, Amato hopes to bring her experiences as a business owner to the Board of Health. Major goals center around utilizing her business-centered perspective to work towards a streamlined, fast permitting process that appeals to new and existing businesses.
When considering the most important health issues facing the community, Amato cites substance abuse and mental health issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic as being of high importance. Specifically, she notes a need for increased facilities and services to combat both issues.
“This is a pandemic. We have been fighting this battle for years and it's just getting worse,” she explained. “COVID-19 certainly had its impact on both of these problems as they’ve significantly increased over the past two years. We do not have enough facilities or new practices to assist those in need.”
Reflecting on her candidacy, Amato emphasizes the characteristics she processes that she believes will enable her to thrive if elected.
“I am hardworking and dedicated,” she said. “I have the knowledge and common sense that is needed to fulfill this job.”
To learn more about Amato’s campaign, voters can reach her via email at susanamato@comcast.net, or can visit her Facebook page “Susan Amato for Tewksbury Board of Health.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
