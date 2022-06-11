Summer weather is often an invitation to explore new places. Many this summer will escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and travel to the tranquil, yet crowded, sandy coastline or the majestic, albeit mosquito ridden, mountains of the north.
For the fun loving adventurer, you may want to go against the grain and follow a different path this summer by exploring all that Davis Square in Somerville has to offer.
Once famous for being the hometown of the infamous gangster, Whitey Bulger, the City of Somerville has undergone a major renewal in the last several decades.
Originally known as a working class city, Somerville has traded in the triple deckers for condos, and with help from the booming housing market, it rejuvenated itself into an up-and-coming urban destination. In particular, the neighborhood of Davis Square.
The change to Davis Square began in 1984 with the opening of the T Station, and in the past 40 years the Square has transformed into a hipster’s oasis, filled with energy and life.
The blend of mom and pop stores, swanky new eateries, and unusual specialty shops makes for a fascinating contrast to the tradition offered by the historic Somerville Theatre that sits in the heart of Davis Square.
The Somerville Theatre was built in 1914, and originally used as a vaudeville house and movie theater. It since transitioned to a live music and movie theater, hosting performances by such famed names as Bruce Springsteen and the Jonas Brothers. The theatre also hosts performances by local musicians as well as offering headliner movies to enjoy in an iconic setting.
For more entertainment in Davis Square, try a visit to The Rockwell. Formerly Jimmy Tingle’s Off Broadway Theater, the Rockwell offers entertainment to the over 21 crowd with live music, burlesque and comedy performances.
Another historic institution that can be found in Davis Square is Sacco’s Bowl Haven. This 1938 bowling alley offers traditional New England Candlepin Bowling.
After being taken over by American Flatbread company, many candlepin fans were afraid the new owners would not retain the old school charm of the Bowl Haven.
In actuality, the new renovations invigorated the bowling alley, offering 10 lanes for bowling as well as a full bar and plenty of American Flatbread’s specialty pizza.
Speaking of food, you will definitely not go hungry while visiting Davis Square.
The selection of eateries are an endless offering of everything from burgers and barbecue to fine dining. The choice of ethnic cuisines, such as Mexican or Asian, seem endless, and the variety will not disappoint.
For the dessert lover, you can find plenty to satisfy your sweet tooth, from ice cream to french pastries. However, do yourself a favor and resign to the fact that a visit to Davis Square will definitely be a cheat-day for your diet.
For the early riser, there are also plenty of specialty coffee and tea cafes to choose from, but you will still need to bring your appetite for a stop at Davis Square Donut and Bagels. They offer freshly hand crafted donuts and bagels, as well as a variety of egg and deli sandwiches.
The avid shopper will not disappoint with a visit to Davis Square, with its array of unusual and trendy shops.
The Buffalo Exchange features vintage clothing and accessories that can be bought, sold, or traded.
The Niche is a “city” plant shop, specializing in high end and exotic plants that are easy to grow in a small, indoor space.
Comicazi is the hippest nerdy store you can imagine, offering vintage toys and graphic novels. They also host comic book clubs, Pokemon Leagues, and have a backroom gaming area.
There is always some sort of activity going on at Davis Square outside of the retail realm. This area embraces the surrounding community by offering such events as the Seasonal Farmer’s Market.
Offered every Wednesday afternoon from May to November, the Farmer’s Market features fresh, local produce, as well as locally made foods and crafts.
On weekends, there are street performances and different art exhibits to enjoy as you explore the neighborhood.
When planning a visit to Davis Square, keep in mind there are several modes of transportation you can take.
To drive, it is a short 45 minute drive, and there are several public parking lots, but they are on the small side. Street parking is available, but limited.
Taking public transportation is highly recommended, as the Red Line can drop you off right in the heart of Davis Square.
For bike riders, you can access the Somerville Community Path/Minuteman Bikeway right behind the Davis T station, and Davis Square has many public places to park your bike. The center of the square has lots of trees and shady areas where you can relax after a long bike ride.
This summer while everyone else is sitting at the New Hampshire toll booths or stuck at the Sagamore Bridge, you can put on your walking shoes and grab your Charlie Card to venture into the City of Somerville.
Explore all there is to do and see in Davis Square. It is a quick drive, bike ride or T ride away, and offers a variety of urban activities. Best of all, you will find no sand in your shoes, and very few mosquitoes.
