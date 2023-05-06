TEWKSBURY — On Friday, April 28, 2023, Tewksbury Select Board member Mark Kratman once again appeared in Woburn District Court in regards to his Nov. 11, 2019 OUI arrest.
Friday morning's court appearance was brief, resulting in a jury trial date set for July 26, 2023.
Kratman was originally scheduled to appear in court regarding the Nov. 11, 2019 arrest in January of this year, but according to court documents, was granted a continuance until March 9, 2023, at which time a second continuance was granted for April 28, 2023.
The July 26, 2023 jury trial date was set more than three years after Kratman was accused of his third offense of operating under the influence.
As documented in the Wilmington Police report of Nov. 11, 2019, Kratman was apprehended after several reports were received by the WPD about erratic driving of a car in the Salem Street area of Wilmington.
Wilmington Police arrested Kratman after he failed to complete a Field Sobriety Test at the scene. Once taken into custody, Kratman agreed to take a breath test which resulted in a value of .20, exceeding the legal limit of .08.
Court documents state that Kratman has been subject to SCRAM testing (remote breath alcohol testing) since his release from custody.
Kratman has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.
In the State of Massachusetts, a third offense OUI is considered a felony and carries a mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months to two-and-a-half years, with no parole eligibility for at least 150 days, and a driver's license suspension of eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.