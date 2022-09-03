TEWKSBURY — At the most recent Select Board meeting, community members had the opportunity to hear an update on the new DPW/school maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road from DPW Director Brian Gilbert and consultants Jeff Alberti and Tony Wespiser of Weston & Sampson.
“The DPW touches the lives of the residents every day by maintaining the infrastructure that the community relies on,” Alberti said, outlining the 24-hour management, maintenance, and engineering responsibilities of the department.
Alberti explained that as a branch of emergency and school maintenance services, the DPW needs a safe and efficient facility to operate; the school maintenance department alone is responsible for the upkeep of approximately one million square feet of facilities spread over 165 acres of land.
The original DPW facility was built in 1962 with no significant improvements since; the building is not code compliant, which Alberti said negatively affects operations. He shared photos of staff spaces, operations areas, and vehicle storage and maintenance areas, which “do not meet acceptable industry and safety standards.”
Because the facility is undersized, the department’s multimillion dollar fleet is partially stored outdoors which reduces the lifespan of vehicles. In order to develop the design of the new facility, consultants conducted staff interviews to verify program and code requirements, developed a comprehensive list of vehicles and equipment, and prepared sketches for each operating area.
Initial projections put the project at over $37 million; however, supply chain issues and COVID-related financial cutbacks sent the design team back to the drawing board to cut costs. The latest iteration of the project brings costs down to $18 million using an adaptive reuse design.
Several existing site elements will be reused, including the wash bay and food pantry, and existing salt sheds and fuel islands will be maintained. New construction will include stacked vehicle storage, shops, and employee facilities and office space.
The new design also incorporates several sustainability components. The roof will be photovoltaic compatible, so the town can add solar panels in the future, and the design accommodates rainwater harvesting.
In addition, windows will be designed to maximize natural daylighting to reduce use of artificial lighting, and a superinsulation building envelope will exceed the energy code by 20-35 percent. Construction is expected to start in late 2023 and be completed by early 2025.
If the project does not move forward, Alberti and Wespiser noted, the town will need to find a permanent home for the school maintenance department, and will need to invest in short term improvements as “band aids” for code, safety and operational needs; costs will continue to increase as long as these needs remain.
The presentation can be viewed at www.youtube.com/tewksburyTV or at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.