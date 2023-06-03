With the unofficial start of summer officially behind us, we are now fully immersed in all the glory of the summer grilling season.
For many, this means a steady diet of burgers, dogs, and steaks for the next few months.
But for those of us still concerned with the fact that grilling season coincides with bathing suit season, there are many unexpected grilling options you may have overlooked that offer a bounty of flavor and nutrition while helping you watch your waistline.
Beef is the All-American favorite grilled food, but chicken and fish, such as salmon, trout and tuna, are a lean protein alternative to beef that are also served best when grilled.
Chicken is a great choice for marinades, allowing you to constantly change up your flavor pallet.
Fish are flavorful on their own, and require simple preparation of lemon juice, garlic and parsley to enhance their natural flavor.
Portobello mushrooms are the perfect plant-based substitution for traditional beef burgers. Their meat-like texture and size make them an easy to use alternative to beef burgers.
Simply brush with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and season with rosemary to create “burgers” that are low calorie and great tasting.
Summer is the best time of year to enjoy nature's vegetable bounty and what better way to prepare fresh produce than on the grill!
Familiar grilled vegetables include bell peppers, zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, corn on the cob and asparagus; however, there are several vegetables that may not initially come to mind when you think of grilling, but will really pack a punch of flavor and nutrition to your next meal.
When one speaks of grilled food, probably the last dish that comes to mind is salad, but surprisingly, romaine lettuce is a great choice for your next summer grilled meal.
Grilled romaine lettuce adds a BBQ/smoky flavor to any summer salad meal.
Brush romaine halves with olive oil and grill for 2 to 3 minutes. This makes for a great base for shrimp and chicken salads, or drizzle grilled romaine with your favorite dressing for a simple, new salad flavor experience.
Low carb is all the rage in dieting, but many just can’t beat their carb cravings for potato side dishes.
Instead of potato salad or french fries, satisfy your potato carb cravings by substituting with grilled sweet potatoes.
Rich in nutrients and fiber, sweet potatoes are easy to prepare on the grill, making for the perfect, healthy alternative cookout side dish that is packed with flavor.
Cut sweet potato into wedges, brush with olive oil and season to taste. Rotate on grill occasionally until both sides are charred and tender.
An unexpected alternative for your potato craving is cauliflower. This low calorie vegetable makes for a tasty and filling side dish as grilling enhances the natural flavor. Season as desired and pair with any meat or fish for a surprisingly satisfying meal.
While some feel that boiled artichokes are an acquired taste, the same can not be said for grilled artichoke.
Grilling artichokes adds a whole other flavor dimension to the table and is easy to prepare. Lightly brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Turn occasionally until charred and tender. Also makes a great flavor addition to any skewer recipe.
Many summer recipes lend themselves well to the addition of fresh avocados, but you may be surprised to realize that avocados on their own lend themselves well to grilling.
Simply coat with olive oil before grilling, and serve as an appetizer alone or topped with pico de gallo instead of the traditional appetizer of high calorie chips and guacamole.
Another unconventional grill choice you may be unfamiliar with is grilled olives.
Grilling olives enhances their natural flavor, and needs little to no seasoning.
Colossal or queen-sized, pitted olives work best, and make a great addition to skewers or are a healthy snack on their own.
Besides the many grilling selections from the vegetable garden, your favorite summer fruits are also a welcome addition to your grilling menu.
Summer favorites like pineapple, peaches, plums and watermelon all pair well with the added smokey BBQ taste grilling can offer.
Serve as a side dish or on skewers with your favorite protein for a tropical, summertime sweet/savory taste experience.
For a healthy and nutritionally sound dessert choice, skewer fruit chunks, brush with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. This unique sweet and smoky flavor will surely be a hit at your next family cookout.
Another great idea for the sweets lover that is trying to cut down on high calorie desserts is grilled Angel Food Cake.
Classic Angel Food Cake is much lower in sugar and calories compared to traditional cakes, and makes for a crispy, flavorful treat when toasted on the grill.
Slice Angel Food cake into one-inch to one-and-a-half-inch slices and toast on the grill until lightly golden brown. This toasted delight is the perfect compliment to grilled summer fruits and will fill your sweet tooth without filling your head with guilt.
This summer, don’t let the dread of bathing suit season make you miss out on the wonderful flavors of summer cookout meals. Grilling is a great way to incorporate healthy, low calorie foods to your diet without compromising on taste.
