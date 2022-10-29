TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
After a demonstration of the overdose reversal spray Narcan, board member Charles Roux asked Ruggiero for her position on the recent passage of retail marijuana licensing at Town Meeting, adding that he expected the Board of Health to have more say in the development of the articles.
“I’m a little put out that we weren’t intensely involved,” he said.
Ruggiero said that the new licensing structure, which provides for three retail marijuana licenses in the town, would make it easier for people to obtain marijuana, but added, “It doesn’t matter what I think or what you think. What matters is making sure our kids don’t try it until they’re old enough and their brain is developed.”
Ruggiero is already planning education as part of a substances of first use grant aimed at reducing addiction among young people; she would also like to see a certain percentage of dispensary profits go toward prevention efforts. Marijuana is regulated at the state level by the Cannabis Control Commission; in Massachusetts, people under the age of 21 are not allowed to purchase, possess, or use recreational marijuana.
The board turned next to the fee schedule to update language regarding body art apprentice regulations, and member Bob Scarano again brought up the issue of retail marijuana, asking Health Director Shannon Gillis if retail marijuana stores have to procure a food permit to sell brownies or gummies infused with marijuana.
Gillis said that prepackaged goods don’t require an additional permit. The board adopted the fee schedule.
The board reviewed a keeping of animals permit for Roberto Ingoglia of 1015 South St. Ingoglia and his family recently moved from Plymouth, which is a right-to-farm community, and have many years of experience in raising animals on their property. The family rehomed their goats, but are planning to keep eight chickens and three ducks who are viewed as members of the family.
A 2018 town policy change enables residents to keep up to 12 hens and no roosters in an enclosure on their property. Animal control officers favorably reported on the Ingoglia’s setup and a neighbor appeared to share that the family had taken excellent care of her dog and were trustworthy animal caretakers. The board approved the application.
The board reviewed issues of noncompliance at 175 Kendall Road. Owners Michele and Giuseppina Saladino are out of compliance with a 2019 order letter issued by the health department that rescinded an animal permit at the property and required animal structures be taken down.
The town became aware that the owners had several unrestrained dogs, rabbits, and chickens on the property without a permit. The board gave the owners 10 days to remove the rabbits and chickens from the property, with the potential for an animal control inspection any day after Nov. 1. The board made plans to review compliance in November to avoid going to court to settle the issue.
Gillis reported to the board that a letter was sent to the owners of 199 Marston St., the site of ongoing issues with the keeping of animals on the property. Town Counsel Kevin Feeley spoke with the owners’ attorney, and court cases are ongoing regarding the power of attorney on the property. When the cases are resolved, the remaining horses and goats will be removed from the property.
Gillis reported that the town held a flu clinic at the senior center and vaccinated 87 residents. Homebound residents seeking vaccines can call town hall for an appointment. The town is also offering bivalent boosters for the omicron variant of COVID-19; the health department is currently working to complete homebound vaccinations and will be hosting a senior center booster clinic on Nov. 4. Residents can reach the senior center for more information at (978) 640-4480.
Residents will also be able to pick up COVID-19 tests from town hall or call for drop off if they may be infected. Gillis also shared that the department is in renewal season for food permits as the town transitions to OpenGov, an online platform on which residents and businesses can complete permits, renewals, and online payments.
“They can see the whole process online,” she said.
Gillis reported that there were three cases of West Nile virus in Middlesex County in the past month, and urged residents to remain vigilant as they can be susceptible to the virus until temperatures hit freezing.
Gillis also shared that the health department is working with the fire and building departments to close the Jade East restaurant at 433 Main St. The departments are collectively closing the establishment over food code violations, building compliance issues, and fire concerns. They talked to the owners about what changes would need to be made to reopen the restaurant; the restaurant was closed a year ago for similar issues but conditions haven’t improved.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
