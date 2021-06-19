TEWKSBURY — Ryan Elementary School students recently took part in Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Touch Tomorrow STEM week, a festival of science, technology and robots for students in grades K-12. The program has been popular since its launch in 2012, and has gone virtual due to the pandemic.
Included in the week was a math modeling challenge for students in grades 5-9. Students were introduced to math modeling and then each day were given a real-world situation and asked to use the knowledge of what they had learned to give realistic explanations and practical applicability to the problem.
The math modeling component was created in collaboration with Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science in Worcester, described as a public school of excellence for academically accelerated 11th and 12th graders. The Academy is a collaborative effort among the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, WPI, and Massachusetts high schools and has been in operation for 29 years.
Ryan school teacher Eileen Lindsey became aware of the program through a former student's mother, Dr. Abiche Dewilde, a professor at UMass Lowell. Since WPI's program was going to be online this year, participation in the event was global. Lindsey attended a webinar to learn more about the event and met teachers from as far away as Egypt. Lindsey then encouraged her students to participate in the program.
Challenges were given for ecology, transportation and machine learning and the students were given problems to solve, such as planning subway station locations for a city to optimize routes and profit. In order to support her students, Lindsey worked with her son, a long-term substitute teacher, to get up to speed on math modeling, the core concept used in the challenge.
Lindsey, who taught remote 5th and 6th grade math this year, said that two students were brave enough to venture into the event.
“They participated independently and learned from the videos that were provided to them. Each problem had many resources to use to learn more about the topic given. For example, one problem was about ecology and how if one part of an ecosystem changes how to predict future changes using math modeling.”
On Saturday, June 12, the awards ceremony was held via video link and Ryan school sixth grader Delaney Dunn’s name was announced for 2 of the 6 awards for creative problem solving and real-world application. Delaney bested a field of 90 students from around the world with her wins.
“This is my first out-of-school math and STEM experience with real world application,” said Delaney.
As to her win she said, “I was really surprised; I was shocked… and even more shocked to win twice,” especially in a field that had older students participating.
“Delaney worked really hard on the problems independently,” said Lindsey. “Delaney would ask if she could leave our class on Google Meet to participate in the event at 10 a.m. each morning. She was focused and driven and accomplished the work on her own. Her mom shared how hard she worked each day.”
“I’m just so proud of her,” said mom Jeanne Mahoney.
Delaney had 24 hours to work on and submit the problems each day.
“I had to research a mercury spill and how it affects largemouth bass and the impacts that contaminated phytoplankton would have on the fish,” said Delaney.
She then had to formulate policy recommendations and suggestions for how to reduce the source of mercury.
“I had to dig through a lot of government materials which wasn’t easy,” Delaney said.
Each challenge included a requirement to create some type of diagram or infographic, as well.
Said Lindsey, “There has been a constant focus on what learning was lost during the pandemic, but there have been students, like Delaney, who have excelled in their learning.”
Delaney, who also dances and was part of the Ryan’s Kindness Club before the pandemic, would like to be an engineer in the future, possibly focusing on pollution and ecology. Delaney said she is definitely going to participate in the challenge again next year and advises fellow students to not be afraid to try something outside of their comfort zone.
For information about Touch Tomorrow visit https://wp.wpi.edu/touchtomorrow/.
For information about the Math Modeling Jam visit https://mmmjam.github.io/.
