TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, May 20, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored Tewksbury Memorial High School members of the Class of 2021, Lovens Lamousnery and Eyhvong Phalla for receiving the May 2021 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Honorine and Jean Lamour, aunt and uncle and guardians of Lovens Lamousnery, were proud to hear the news of Lamousnery’s nomination for the award by TMHS faculty member Melanie Ryan.
Ryan nominated Lamousnery for his drive and own standard of excellence that he strives for in everything he does academically, athletically, and personally. Ryan also admires his genuine curiosity for the world around him.
Born in Haiti, Lamousnery moved to the U.S. at the age of seven with no knowledge of the English language. With discipline and guidance from his aunt and uncle, Lamousnery was able to overcome a language barrier and become a successful student earning a place on the Honor Roll as well as receiving the Seal of Biliteracy. He attributes his modified perspective and eternal gratitude towards life that he learned from his aunt and uncle, as part of his success at TMHS.
Lamousnery is an active member of the TMHS community, participating in the French Club and the school Food Drive. He also is active as a peer mentor and enjoys several athletic activities at TMHS.
His athletic career at the high school consists of playing one season for both the TMHS football team and basketball team, and is an active, four year member and current captain of the TMHS track and field team.
Service within the community at large is also important to Lamousnery, serving in the Malden Junior Police Academy and assisting in the Youth Choir at St. William’s Church.
In what little spare time he has, Lamousnery also has a part time job working at McDonald’s.
Davy Leung and Bun Lim are guardians of Eyhvong Phalla, who is also a recipient of the May 2021 Hat’s Off Award.
Phalla was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her ability to overcome a language barrier and her persistence to always challenge herself to the highest degree possible.
Phalla had to overcome a language barrier as an ESL (English as a Second Language) student when she first came to the Tewksbury Public School system.
She has come a long way since then, fluent in both Khmer and English, and completing Spanish 2 in summer enrichment courses.
Her knowledge of the English language has become so strong that she has begun to teach English to her eight-year old cousin in Cambodia by creating a virtual ABC Book and making Google slides of English Social Language.
Academically speaking, Phalla’s hard work has paid off, earning herself a regular spot on the Principal's list and she will be graduating with the Academic Excellence Award of Cum Laude. Phalla is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Helping her TMHS community has been a priority for Phalla, as she is an active member of Peer Leadership, The International Club, and Student Council.
Athletics have also played an important role in Phalla’s career as a student at TMHS, including four years as a member of the TMHS tennis team and three years as a member of the TMHS field hockey team.
Despite such a busy schedule, Phalla still finds time to work part time at Target.
As for after graduation, Phalla plans to pursue a career in the field of accounting and will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall. Lamousnery is also looking forward to attending UMass Amherst this fall.
With their senior school year almost behind them, these two Hat’s Off Award recipients can look forward to the bright future that lies just ahead.
