TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, May 20, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored Tewks­bury Memorial High School members of the Class of 2021, Lovens La­mousnery and Eyhvong Phalla for receiving the May 2021 Hat’s Off Award.

The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Me­mo­rial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both acade­mically and civically in the community.

Honorine and Jean La­mour, aunt and uncle and guardians of Lovens La­mousnery, were proud to hear the news of La­mous­nery’s nomination for the award by TMHS faculty member Melanie Ryan.

Ryan nominated La­mous­nery for his drive and own standard of ex­cellence that he strives for in everything he does academically, athletically, and personally. Ryan also admires his genuine curiosity for the world around him.

Born in Haiti, Lamous­nery moved to the U.S. at the age of seven with no knowledge of the Eng­lish language. With discipline and guidance from his aunt and uncle, Lamousnery was able to overcome a language bar­rier and become a successful student earning a place on the Honor Roll as well as receiving the Seal of Biliteracy. He attributes his modified perspective and eternal gratitude towards life that he learned from his aunt and uncle, as part of his success at TMHS.

Lamousnery is an ac­tive member of the TMHS community, participating in the French Club and the school Food Drive. He also is active as a peer mentor and en­joys several athletic ac­tivities at TMHS.

His athletic career at the high school consists of playing one season for both the TMHS football team and basketball team, and is an active, four year member and current captain of the TMHS track and field team.

Service within the community at large is also important to Lamous­nery, serving in the Mal­den Junior Police Aca­demy and assisting in the Youth Choir at St. Wil­liam’s Church.

In what little spare time he has, Lamous­ne­ry also has a part time job working at McDon­ald’s.

Davy Leung and Bun Lim are guardians of Eyh­vong Phalla, who is also a recipient of the May 2021 Hat’s Off Award.

Phalla was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her ability to overcome a language barrier and her persistence to always challenge herself to the highest degree pos­sible.

Phalla had to overcome a language barrier as an ESL (English as a Sec­ond Language) student when she first came to the Tewksbury Public School system.

She has come a long way since then, fluent in both Khmer and Eng­lish, and completing Spanish 2 in summer enrichment courses.

Her knowledge of the English language has be­come so strong that she has begun to teach Eng­lish to her eight-year old cousin in Cambodia by creating a virtual ABC Book and making Google slides of English Social Lan­guage.

Academically speaking, Phalla’s hard work has paid off, earning herself a regular spot on the Prin­cipal's list and she will be graduating with the Aca­demic Excellence Award of Cum Laude. Phalla is also a member of the Na­tional Honor Society.

Helping her TMHS community has been a priority for Phalla, as she is an active member of Peer Leadership, The Interna­tional Club, and Student Council.

Athletics have also play­ed an important role in Phalla’s career as a student at TMHS, including four years as a member of the TMHS tennis team and three years as a member of the TMHS field hockey team.

Despite such a busy sche­dule, Phalla still finds time to work part time at Target.

As for after graduation, Phalla plans to pursue a career in the field of ac­counting and will be at­tending UMass Amherst in the fall. Lamousnery is also looking forward to at­tending UMass Amherst this fall.

With their senior school year almost behind them, these two Hat’s Off Award recipients can look forward to the bright future that lies just ahead.

