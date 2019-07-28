As a kid, was there anything as fun and creative as playing in the sand? Not at a playground sandbox, but at your favorite beach. Under the summer sun, the “free license” to get on your hands and knees in the sand and create was quite an attraction, but not without its disappointments.
Children spending hours building the perfect sandcastle, only to have it eventually swallowed by the sea, was the plight of every childhood beach sculptor.
Now you can leave your fears of sandcastle disaster behind as you experience the “2019 Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail.” Located on the summer vacation destination of Cape Cod, this event is known as one of Yarmouth’s biggest attractions.
This sand sculpture trail features 33 outstanding sculptures, made entirely out of sand, and on display throughout the community. (Yes, all are displayed a safe distance from the crashing waves of the ocean!)
The sand sculptures for this event are created by Fitzysnowman Sculpting Studio. This Massachusetts based business provides unique experiences through the use of art, and takes sandcastle creations to the next level. Their work has been featured at the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival and the first indoor winter sand sculpting contest for Worcester First Night.
This year, the 33 sculptures on display were created with over 115 tons of specialty imported sand. The largest sculpture on the trail was created with 15 tons of sand, and is located in front of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce building.
Other sand sculptures on the trail can be found in front of different participating businesses. Each one of these sculptures is made with three tons of sand and takes about nine hours to complete. All sculptures are different and unique to the business that displays them.
The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to enter the Sand Sculpture Trail Photo Contest while you are visiting the trail.
One entry per person will be accepted for the photo contest, with up to three photos in any of the three named categories. Prizes of gift certificates from local businesses will be awarded for photos in each of the three categories: Most Creative Photo, Sand Sculpture Selfie, and Best Location Photo.
The Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail is free to the public and will be available for viewing throughout the summer and early fall, until Columbus Day.
To obtain a Sand Sculpture Trail map, visit the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, located at 424 Main St. Route 28 in West Yarmouth. To download a digital version of the map, or view photo contest rules and guidelines, visit www.yarmouthcapecod.com.
It’s time to put down your pail and shovel, and pick up a copy of the “2019 Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail” map. The whole family will enjoy this scavenger hunt style trail, as young and old will be amazed by the creativity, workmanship, and beauty of this unusual and fun form of art.
