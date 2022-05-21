TEWKSBURY — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a more accelerated rate in recent weeks than they have been since early January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that seven of Massachusetts’ counties, including Middlesex County where Tewksbury is located, are at a level “high” for risk of community spread of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, according to the CDC. The agency is strongly encouraging mask wearing indoors, even for those vaccinated and boosted. It is also encouraging people to wear a high-quality mask on public transportation.
School positivity numbers in Tewksbury hit over 100 cases in recent days, with cases spread across all buildings, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, affecting both students and staff. Middlesex County surpassed the five percent threshold for classifying a community as “severe” with respect to transmissibility.
However, masks are optional in school settings, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as of Feb. 28, 2022.
Tewksbury district nurse Kelly Constantino said, ”Luckily, the majority of the cases we have seen have been mild and most students return after their five-day isolation period. They are also required to mask for an additional five days after returning as an added mitigation strategy. These are recommendations from the DPH, CDC and DESE.”
Good hand hygiene is also still recommended, according to Constantino.
The BA.2 variant, stealth Omicron, is suspected of causing a majority of the cases, according to public health officials, but surveillance data is also showing the presence of another subvariant, BA.2.12.1, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain.
In fact, the CDC issued a statement on May 10, 2022 that in New York and New Jersey, the new subvariant accounts for more than 66 percent of new cases. The new subvariant is also 25 percent more transmissible, though it is not clear yet whether it is more deadly. Experts do not know exact numbers as many people with COVID-19 symptoms may not self-report and are determining positivity through home tests. Some experts believe the positivity rate may be double or triple the officially reported numbers.
Additional steps that are recommended for protection from COVID-19 include vaccination and booster shots, wearing a well-fitting mask, making sure areas are well ventilated with outside air when possible, and getting tested if exposed to a positive individual or if you are feeling the onset of symptoms.
Persons who are immunocompromised or at high risk are encouraged to take additional precautions. While the decision on how to react to this uptick is left with municipal leaders, no mask mandates have been reinstated. Individuals are always able to mask at any time. Businesses and institutions may exercise precautions in a manner they deem appropriate for their respective situations.
Vaccines and boosters are available at Walgreens, CVS, and nearby Lowell General hospital. Tewksbury is offering a free COVID booster clinic for residents over age 50 on Friday, May 20 at the senior center.
Residents are asked to call to make an appointment at 978-640-4480 x 303. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Residents must be four months out from their first booster dose and bring their vaccine card and insurance card, however, the booster is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.