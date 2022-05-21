Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Corona­virus cases are on the rise at a more accelerated rate in recent weeks than they have been since early Jan­uary. The Centers for Dis­ease Control and Preven­tion determined that seven of Massachusetts’ counties, including Middlesex County where Tewksbury is located, are at a level “high” for risk of community spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new ad­missions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, ac­cording to the CDC. The agency is strongly encouraging mask wearing in­doors, even for those vaccinated and boosted. It is al­so encouraging people to wear a high-quality mask on public transportation.

School positivity numbers in Tewksbury hit over 100 cases in recent days, with cases spread across all buildings, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, affecting both students and staff. Middle­sex County surpassed the five percent threshold for classifying a community as “severe” with respect to transmissibility.

However, masks are op­tional in school settings, according to the Depart­ment of Elementary and Secondary Education, as of Feb. 28, 2022.

Tewksbury district nurse Kelly Constantino said, ”Luckily, the majority of the cases we have seen have been mild and most students return after their five-day isolation period. They are also required to mask for an additional five days after returning as an added mitigation strategy. These are recommendations from the DPH, CDC and DESE.”

Good hand hygiene is also still recommended, according to Constantino. 

The BA.2 variant, stealth Omicron, is suspected of causing a majority of the cases, according to public health officials, but surveillance data is also showing the presence of another subvariant, BA.2.12.1, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain.

In fact, the CDC issued a statement on May 10, 2022 that in New York and New Jersey, the new subvariant accounts for more than 66 percent of new cases. The new subvariant is also 25 percent more transmissible, though it is not clear yet whether it is more deadly. Experts do not know exact numbers as many people with COVID-19 symptoms may not self-report and are determining positivity through home tests. Some experts believe the positivity rate may be double or triple the officially reported numbers.

Additional steps that are recommended for protection from COVID-19 include vaccination and booster shots, wearing a well-fitting mask, making sure areas are well ventilated with outside air when possible, and getting tested if ex­posed to a positive individual or if you are feeling the onset of symptoms.

Persons who are im­munocompromised or at high risk are encouraged to take additional precautions. While the de­cision on how to react to this uptick is left with municipal leaders, no mask mandates have been reinstated. Indivi­duals are always able to mask at any time. Bu­sinesses and institutions may exercise precautions in a manner they deem appropriate for their re­spective situations.

Vaccines and boosters are available at Wal­greens, CVS, and nearby Lowell General hospital. Tewksbury is of­fer­ing a free COVID booster clinic for residents over age 50 on Fri­day, May 20 at the senior center.

Residents are asked to call to make an appointment at 978-640-4480 x 303. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Residents must be four months out from their first booster dose and bring their vaccine card and insurance card, how­ever, the booster is free.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.