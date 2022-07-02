TEWKSBURY — At last week’s gathering of the 100 People Who Care Tewksbury organization, Plummer Youth Promise, a social services agency dedicated to helping stabilize youth who age out of the foster care system, was honored with the group’s $10,000 quarterly award.
Director of Development and Communications Haley Rodgers and Community Apartments Team Member Terry Musgrave presented their organization’s mission to the group and ultimately was voted the Q2 2022 award recipient.
Plummer Youth Promise has offices in eastern Massachusetts and serves youth in the Merrimack Valley and beyond. The agency believes that every young person needs a family unconditionally committed to nurture, protect and guide them and someone who will be with them forever.
Plummer seeks to connect youth to family members to help overcome obstacles which can be daunting as young people transition into independence through a variety of programs.
“Plummer serves youth and families involved in the child welfare system across the state, including the Merrimack Valley area. Many youth we serve are referred to us from the Chelmsford Dept. of Children and Families. Our foster family program is headquartered in Lawrence, where the majority of our foster families reside. We also serve a number of older youth living in Community Apartments and youth living in non-Plummer residential facilities in Tewksbury and the surrounding communities. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to engage with Tewksbury residents and are hopeful that we can continue to strengthen our relationship,” said Rodgers.
According to Rodgers, “Community-driven philanthropy is what allows Plummer to do exceptional work in the field of child welfare. The $10,000 donation from this generous group of people becomes an invaluable resource to overcome the obstacles that prevent youth, especially older youth, from finding their forever family.”
Funds help the Plummer program underwrite travel expenses to ensure youth can reconnect with family, allow youth to buy presents for family members on special occasions, access therapies that are not covered by basic insurance (such as art therapy), and ensure youth do not miss out on essential childhood experiences like proms, birthdays, basketball clinics, tutoring, fishing trips, and other events that can help define and influence their paths.
100 People Tewksbury is open to any Tewksbury resident. Members agree to donate $100 per quarter to the nonprofit selected by the group. Each quarter, members may nominate a nonprofit for selection and invitation to present. Previous awardees include Alternative House, Hidden Battles, Into Action Recovery, and Lazarus House.
In addition to Plummer Youth Promise, House of Hope and the Lowell YMCA each received $250 from event sponsors Tewksbury Dental Associates and A Friend of Tewksbury Open Space. Non-profits also receive individual donations from 100 People members who generously donate in person and online.
Awards have ranged from $1,000-$3,000 and these recipients are welcomed to present to the group again at a future event.
“As we head into the second year of 100 People Who Care Tewksbury, the enthusiasm from the community is growing,” said co-chair Brent Conway. “It has been a tremendous experience to learn about the great organizations supporting so many varying needs in Tewksbury, and we look forward to adding more members and supporting new organizations.”
Giving Events generally raise more than $12,000 for local causes, and space is available for two September sponsors. Interested businesses and organizations can contact sponsorship chair Shana Abbott at 100PeopleTewksbury@gmail.com.
Said co-chair Jayne Wellman, “We’ve been fortunate to welcome new members to our board, and now we’re looking forward to increasing our membership, expanding our reach and bringing exposure and engagement to even more local charitable organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.