TEWKSBURY — On or before Tuesday, Sept. 1, Tewksbury’s registered voters can vote by mail or in person for the state primary election. Information given out by the Town Clerk’s office explained that early voting can still be done at the town hall this Thursday or Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Absentee and mail-in votes can be sent back either by mail, in the drop box outside of the Town Hall, or to the town clerk’s office before Sept. 1. While the mail-in ballot deadline has already passed, voters can still apply in person for an absentee ballot until Aug. 31.
Out of 23,402 registered voters, 4,846 mail-in ballots were requested and most of them were sent out by the end of last week.
In person voting will be at the senior center for precincts 1 and 1A, the recreation center for precincts 2 and 2A, the town hall for precincts 3 and 3A, and the library for precincts 4 and 4A.
There will be a number of precautions taken for voters including a strong advisory to wear a mask; voting stations placed six feet apart; voting pens disinfected between use and surfaces cleaned throughout the day; and hand sanitizer at the exit.
The election workers will also be required to wear masks and remain six feet apart even as they gather or collect ballots at the end of the day. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Republican ballots for all Tewksbury precincts include a choice between Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor for Senator in Congress. John Paul Moran is the only Republican candidate for Representative in Congress. Precincts 3 and 3A only have Jeffrey DuFour and Shishan Wang for Representative in General Court versus Alec DiFruscia as the only option for the remaining precincts.
Democratic ballot choices for all precincts would choose between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy for Senator in Congress and Seth Moulton, Jamie Belsito, and Angus McQuilken for Representative in Congress. They also offer Eileen Duff for Councillor, Barry Finegold for Senator in General Court, and Tara DeCristofaro for Register of Probate. While the other precincts have Dave Robertson for Representative in General Court, precincts 3 and 3A have Tram Nguyen.
There aren’t any candidates running under green-rainbow or libertarian party for any of these primary elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.