TEWKSBURY — Despite the threat of rain and thundershowers, over 100 residents gathered on town common to celebrate Tewksbury’s first Pride Lights event, a celebration in support of Pride month. Each June, communities across the country organize activities to recognize the contributions of, and show solidarity with, their LGBTQ+ neighbors.
Tewksbury’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory committee organized the event which featured guest speakers and activities for the crowd. Guest speakers shared messages of welcoming and inclusion.
"In a time where the rights of LGBTQ+ people are being challenged across the country, being able to be out, proud and welcomed in Tewksbury is so important to me and many other LGBTQ+ people in our town,” said Mason Dunn, vice-chair of the TDEIAC, resident and transgender rights advocate, from the steps of town hall.
Multiple tables and tents hosted community groups, food, and fun. Community Teamwork, the Tewksbury Democratic Committee, Tewksbury schools’ Gender Sexuality Alliance, Tewksbury CARES, the Community Behavioral Health Unit, and the Tewksbury Titans robotics team provided activities and giveaways including rainbow flags.
Code 1 BBQ and Shaken Not Stirred lemonade were busy serving the crowd while entertainment from The Music Room and T and the Gents played inside.
Chief Ryan Columbus and Tewksbury’s police officers were on hand.
Columbus said, “We have a tremendous group of officers who want to support the community in any way we can. Modern policing is all about building relationships within the community and positive interactions.”
Columbus has been at the forefront of educating officers about inclusion, and works to make sure all residents feel respected by his officers.
“I was able to speak with some people these past couple days to learn more about what Pride means to them. When I hear that someone contemplated taking their own life or had a difficult childhood because they were not supported, it puts things in perspective,” said Columbus.
Members of the Tewksbury delegation were at the event including Representative Vanna Howard, Representative Tram Nguyen, and Representative David Robertson.
Tewksbury elected officials included School Committee members Bridget Garabedian and Katie Anderson, Board of Library Trustees members Julie Naughton and Jessica Rauseo, Board of Health member Kate Bugda-Gwilt, and Housing Authority member Ryan Lloyd.
District Attorney Marian Ryan was also at the event.
The town common gazebo was illuminated in rainbow colors and will remain so for the month of June, according to event organizers.
The lead up to the event was marred by the stealing of Tewksbury Pride signs from the lawns of residents who paid for the signs in support of the event. Eyewitnesses and home video camera footage from multiple homeowners reported a female with long brown hair walking onto their yards, taking the signs, and placing them in a light blue vehicle.
Resident Brent Conway spoke to this during the event.
"When incidents like this happen in a community, there are two messages sent. The first is by the people stealing the signs meant to show support for those who have been historically marginalized, hurt, laughed at and excluded. These people are sending a message of intolerance, hate exclusion and fear. However, there is a second message sent, too — and it comes from how a community responds to such incidents.
“If we are silent — we send a message that these acts are accepted and not our problem, or we can speak up, demand action from our community leaders, and show authentic support for those impacted. Our response should be the message we focus on as we can be a community where we all feel like we belong."
The event was considered a success by organizers.
“The response from the community in support of this event has been tremendous,” said Jayne Wellman, chair of the TDEIAC and Select Board member. “Pride Lights is about shining light — celebrating the individuality for all our LGBTQ+ friends, family, allies and neighbors and honoring their contributions to our community. Pride Lights is an outward reminder that Tewksbury is a welcoming community, with a place for everyone.”
