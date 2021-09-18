As summer comes to a close, so does the 18-day annual run of the Great New York State Fair in Central New York. This year’s theme, “Together Again,” saw hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country flock upstate to enjoy the best of the state’s culinary and cultural traditions.
The first state fair in the nation was held in 1841 in the town of Geddes, New York, just outside of Syracuse on the shores of Onondaga Lake. The fair has since grown from 15,000 visitors to over 1 million gathered at the 375-acre grounds, celebrating New York’s history of food, farming, and fun.
New York’s fair became a model for other states to bring their agricultural, political and celebrity forces together to create a family-friendly experience and highlight economic engines across the state. Now the third largest state fair in the country, farm families from across New York make a pilgrimage to the heart of the state to show off their prize livestock, poultry, vegetables, food, and art.
Agrarian culture is strong at the fair, and it’s difficult to go far without hitting a barn full of goats, dairy cows, or crowing roosters. Visitors will enjoy a variety of shows featuring magnificent draft horses and decadent carriages.
A highlight of the fair is the dairy cow live birthing center where one can watch tiny newborn calves take their first shaky steps.
The fair also attracts dozens of state agencies including State Parks and the Department of Environmental Conservation; look for the DEC aquarium, which brings together native freshwater fish, turtles and frogs. Visitors can also check out a birds of prey show to get up close and personal with owls, eagles, and hawks.
Every year, the fair presents a sprawling array of cultural exhibitions that celebrate the rich history of New York. The Central New York Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society offers a collection of historic train cars from a range of eras; explore what train travel was like throughout the 20th century, from an elaborate dining car and lunch counter to the small but functional sleeper compartments.
The Pan-African Village includes an array of handmade goods and African and Caribbean inspired foods. Performers share daily music and dance shows, and offer hand drumming workshops for the public.
The Indian Village is a grove of buildings that display the traditional craft and food of the Haudenosaunee people. Members of the Cayuga, Onondaga, Mohawk, Tuscarora, Oneida, and Seneca nations display beadwork and prize-winning vegetables, as well as larger exhibits, such as a 16-foot ceremonial pipe that was once presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a full size longhouse.
Twice daily, performers present traditional dances and music at the Turtle Mound stage. Other areas, such as the Center of Progress and Arts and Home Center, have all manner of goods for sale, from top-of-the-line massage chairs to hand-quilted blankets.
Not to be missed is the annual sand sculpture, a work of art made up of over 150 tons of sand. This year’s display paid homage to first responders and essential workers, and encouraged viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Veteran fairgoers encourage newcomers to hit several food spots throughout the day.
The Taste of NY hall brings vendors from across the state to offer free samples of wine, honey and other wares. Right around the corner is the Great Potato Booth, where visitors can find $1 baked and sweet potatoes with all the works — sour cream, cheese, broccoli, maple syrup, and butter.
Several vendors also serve up hot sandwiches featuring Syracuse’s own Gianelli sausage, covered in peppers and onions.
In celebration of New York’s status as the third greatest dairy producing state, the Milk Bar offers 25-cent cups of locally produced milk — plain, chocolate, and (on certain days) strawberry. Visitors should be sure to see the annual butter sculpture and survey the vast array of cheeses and dairy treats.
A highlight of the fair is the annual Chevrolet music festival, offering free daily entertainment from local and national touring shows. This year saw dozens of top acts, including REO Speedwagon, the Beach Boys, the Dropkick Murphys, Starship, Blues Traveler, Melissa Etheridge, Sheena Easton, Nas, Joan Jett, Bell Biv Devoe, and Foreigner.
With a longstanding $3 admission, the price can’t be beat. Though this year’s event is over, plan your trip for next year: the New York State Fair will be held from Friday, Aug. 19 through Monday, Sept. 5 in 2022. Visit nysfair.ny.gov for more information on this great Central New York tradition.
