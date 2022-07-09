TEWKSBURY — At the June 30, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury North and Trahan School Reuse Committee meeting, members Bob Fowler, Kristin Smith, and Ken Duffett were not present. The committee reached a quorum at 6:40 p.m. when member Mark Kratman arrived. The committee is tasked with finding viable options for the North Street and Louise Davy Trahan elementary schools which will be vacated in 2023.
The meeting started with the public comment portion of the agenda. Resident Karla Branchaud, a member of the Tewksbury Vision Committee in 2017, asked the committee to consider the findings of the Vision Committee in the context of the reuse of the North Street and Louise Davy Trahan Elementary schools.
Branchaud explained that the plan was to be used as a guide for future land use and development in the community, and chief among the uses was “open space” and “housing for all stages of life.” There was much community input into the Vision plan, including surveys, email input, and a public visioning session at the high school, and Branchaud said that the plan should be a guide for the committee.
The Tewksbury 2037 Vision Plan is available on the town website. When asked about her own thoughts for the parcels, Branchaud stated that she would like to see a community gathering space on the Trahan site to support South Tewksbury.
The committee reviewed the draft survey which will be sent to other committees in the town. There was discussion about the level of information to be included in the survey. Members agreed that all information has to be “out there.”
The issue of cost for each option for the sites was raised by Kratman, citing residents taking exception with some of the options. Chairperson Bruce Shick expressed that there were still many unknowns with all options, so further inputs were required. Shick wants to talk to groups that redevelop properties into housing or other venues and include that information as background in the survey.
Additionally, the town has an approximately $5 million reserve in a housing trust fund that is an opportunity to potentially be used to offset costs associated with redevelopment. Further, costs for demolition and hazardous material removal is to be provided by Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick per the June 16 meeting. Sadwick asked Consigli, the contractor that tore down the Center School, for a demolition estimate.
Other costs that are still unknown include insurance costs for keeping the buildings vacant, and assessments of the property values with and without structures.
The committee entertained a sidebar conversation with John Deputat, chairperson of the Housing Authority, who applied to be a member of the Reuse committee, regarding affordable housing.
The committee agreed to continue development of the survey pending inputs from the various sources.
A discussion about inclusion of drone footage for the survey packet commenced. Shick said that internal footage of the buildings would be useful for survey respondents to see. Member Kayla Biagioni-Smith raised safety concerns about videotaping the layout of the building for distribution. Shick stated that recording could be limited to major systems in the building such as mechanicals and structural elements.
The next meeting of the committee is July 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall. The public is invited to attend.
