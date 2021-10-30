October’s end is a favorite time of year for those of us with an uncontrollable sweet tooth. Whether you are a diehard chocolate lover, or prefer the challenge of more chewy sugar treats, Halloween night offers everyone’s favorite confections, with the exception of one infamous holiday sweet.
Perhaps the most controversial of all Halloween candies is the highly recognizable but greatly debated Candy Corn.
Often thought of as the “fruit cake of Halloween,” this iconic Halloween tradition has split candy lovers by two popular opinions. You either LOVE them or you HATE them, there is no middle road in the Candy Corn debate.
Despite the loud voice of nay-sayers who claim that Candy Corn is the worst Halloween candy of all time, the numbers say otherwise.
According to the National Confectionery Association, more than 35 million pounds of Candy Corn are produced in the U.S. each year. That comes out to over 9 billion kernels of candy (but who’s counting)!
Originally called “Chicken Feed,” this colorful fall candy was first created by the Wunderle Candy Company of Philadelphia in the 1880’s.
During the late 19th century it was a popular trend of American candy makers to market candy in natural shapes, such as chestnuts, turnips, clover and corn, to rural communities. Candy Corn was a standout in this category due to its bright, tri-colored layers.
The recipe was soon purchased by Goelitz Confectionery Company who produced Candy Corn for the masses by the turn of the century.
For the first half of the 20th century, Candy Corn was marketed as an affordable “penny candy,” and was available year round.
Candy Corn did not become a Halloween favorite until the mid 1950’s when it became popular to hand out to trick or treaters.
Because of it’s bright fall colors, candy companies began to increase marketing of the triangle treat during the month of October, eventually making Candy Corn a staple of the autumn season.
Although production methods have changed throughout the years, the recipe has remained the same.
Candy Corn is a mixture of sugar, fondant, corn syrup, vanilla flavor, and marshmallow cream.
Ingredients are melted into a liquid form and separated into three mixtures where food coloring is added.
The three colored mixtures are then poured into molds to cool, sealing the three colors of the “corn” together. The corn is then polished with an edible wax to create the brightly colored Halloween candy we all know and (some of us) love.
Under no circumstances can you consider Candy Corn a vegetable, but by candy standards, they are not the worst candy for you to eat. A heaping handful of Candy Corn has only 140 calories and zero fat!
Although most may think that Halloween is the specific day to overload on Candy Corn, you can officially get your fill of this tri-colored treat a day earlier on Oct. 30, which is National Candy Corn Day.
There is no need to worry about shelf life if you don’t eat Candy Corn as quickly as some other Halloween treats. An open package of Candy Corn that is covered and stored away from heat will last about nine months.
Luckily, there is no need to stretch your stash of Candy Corn for that long, as it is not just a Halloween treat anymore.
Modern day varieties include “Fall Corn,” which has a brown, chocolate flavored layer, and the new “Turkey Dinner Corn.” This candy is definitely for the more adventurous candy eaters as the flavors are turkey gravy, stuffing, green bean, cranberry sauce, apple pie and coffee.
This unique “Turkey Corn” comes in golden brown, yellow, green, red and brown and has surprisingly accurate flavors, but it won’t be replacing Thanksgiving dinner anytime soon.
The Christmas season can be celebrated with red, green and white “Reindeer Corn.” Valentine’s Day features red, pink and white “Cupid Corn” and the spring season brings pastel “Bunny Corn.”
Controversy or not, the original Candy Corn has become a traditional Halloween symbol. The bright, fall colors and unique, triangle shape has inspired many holiday versions with a variety of festive cake, cookie and party drink recipes.
This Oct. 30, put the controversy aside and re-introduce yourself to the simple pleasure of the iconic Halloween Candy Corn. You just might find the taste is more palatable than you remembered, especially if you wash it down with a few Reeses, a Hershey bar, and a bag of Skittles.
