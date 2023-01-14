TEWKSBURY — Each year the town clerk’s office sends a reminder to dog owners to renew or apply for a dog license.
Dog licenses are valid for one calendar year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and must be renewed annually. A fee schedule breaks the year into three segments, and fees are based on whether the dog is spayed or neutered or not, and in which month the dog is licensed.
According to the requirements, a current rabies certificate and a certificate of spaying or neutering must also be presented at the time of licensure. Dogs six months of age or older that are new to town must be licensed within 30 days and may be licensed at any time throughout the year without incurring a late fee.
Issued tags must be on the dog’s collar or harness along with a tag confirming rabies vaccination. Late fees do apply and all overdue fees must be paid before a renewal is issued. Dog licenses may be renewed online or via mail. If certificates are already on file, it speeds the process.
It's important to have your dog licensed and tagged, as it helps identify the animal should it get out or become lost. Tags provide the owner’s contact information and help shelters, veterinarians, and animal control to contact the pet’s owner quickly. Knowing that a dog is vaccinated against rabies is also another valuable piece of information should the dog be found and housed at a shelter until the owner can be located.
According to the town clerk’s report for 2022, there were 2,669 dog licenses issued, up from 2,618 in 2021. Fees collected from dog licenses in FY’22 were $48, 845. The monies are collected as part of the Dog Fund which was established as part of the general bylaw in the town to be used as a depository for all monies collected as fees, fines, charges, and penalties and is used to pay expenses relative to the bylaw, including the administration of the dog licensing process and any supplies required, such as dog tags.
Any excess monies at the end of the year are deposited into the general fund for the town.
Of note, under Massachusetts General Law, no fee is charged for a dog license issued under this section for a service animal as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act or regulations promulgated thereunder, but the dog must still be registered.
According to the bylaw, a veterinarian who provides emergency treatment of a dog or cat that is injured on any public way in Tewksbury shall receive payment from the Dog Fund should the need arise.
The town also maintains a leash law such that no dog may be “at large” at any time, which includes on open space properties. There is also a fine for any dog picked up by the town off leash or “at large.” Dog bylaws are intended to be both educational, and to protect the rights and safety of the public.
For more information visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/375/Dog-License-Information.
