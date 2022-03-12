TEWKSBURY — It’s tax season and as people look for places to make copies, they need travel no farther than the Retail Copy Center at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Copy professional Bob Reardon is back open for business, and welcomes residents to use the shop for their printing needs. The center has allowed the district to centralize its printing operations for the schools, incorporating an online submission system for copy orders and delivery right back to the buildings.
The copy center employs two full-time people to manage its operations, Marie Guida and Reardon. Guida is a veteran of the school system and is a tremendous customer service asset while Reardon is a 33-year veteran of the printing industry.
Reardon would like residents to know they can call, email, or use the online ordering portal. Transactions are credit card or check and are a $1 minimum. The copy center supports local businesses but is happy to fill the void for residents that was left when Staples left Tewksbury and Wilmington.
Organizations such as local restaurants, condo associations, religious institutions, and even a sewing business have brought their retail printing to the center. Reardon is pleased that the center can offer convenient copying and printing to Tewksbury and the surrounding communities.
There have been some challenges with getting the operation open fully again, such as parts on backorder, and a paper shortage. But, according to Reardon, they are managing.
“We get our paper from four different vendors now,” due to supply chain issues.
The center can make bound or saddle stitched booklets, laminate, fold, and support all kinds of bulk printing needs. The shop prints posters and also offers cutting and binding services. They even print blueprints.
Customers can visit http://tewksbury.myprintdesk.net/DSF and submit their jobs. Pickup is quick and easy at the high school at 320 Pleasant St. with lots of easy parking near the door. The center is open 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and may be accessed by the gym entrance near the end of the building. The copy center may be reached at 978-640-7839 x 4116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.