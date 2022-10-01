Some say it looks like bamboo, but this prolific, broadleaf is an invasive species that is choking out native plants and should be removed as soon as it is detected. But it’s not that easy.
Japanese knotweed (Polygonum cuspidatum) is an eastern Asian garden plant that can grow to over 10 feet tall. The plant has deep and far-reaching roots known as rhizomes, which need to be dug up and removed by hand. Some herbicides can be used, but the plants are persistent.
The plant was introduced to the United States in the late 1800s as an ornamental, but was also used for erosion control due to its extensive root system.
Invasion of non-native plants is nothing new, but changing weather conditions have created more favorable conditions for plants that might otherwise not have grown in our area. These plants do not add to the ecosystem because their leaves and flowers are not food sources for native pollinators, animals, or birds.
The broad leaves of Japanese knotweed block sunlight and keep otherwise low-growing and native plants from propagating. Animal and insect habitats are also destroyed as the plants grow in dense patches.
For example, leaf litter that might be a haven for insects is non-existent in a stand of knotweed. The plants exist in what is referred to as a monoculture, allowing nothing else to thrive.
A feature of knotweed is its ability to propagate from plant fragments. While the plant spreads underground by its roots, it can also grow from seeds and from plant fragments. Experts in invasive plant control suggest a combination of aggressive cutting with herbicide application is the most effective way to remove the plant.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, stems can be cut in June and laid on a tarp to dry out. Once the stem has turned brown it can be composted. The remaining sharp stems should be covered with mulch and the whole pile should then be covered with heavy tarp or plastic, being careful not to puncture the material.
A layer of mulch or heavy weight should be placed over that for five years. While this sounds extreme, it is an effective way to eradicate the plant, especially from sensitive areas.
Glyphosate is the herbicide of choice for Japanese knotweed control if you are inclined to go that route. The chemical does not interact with soil, but disrupts the progression of the plant. However, experts agree that the use of any chemical for weed control must be done with care, following precautions on the product label.
Treatment is recommended after the plant flowers in September, and then by spraying the leaves with the herbicide. Often, subsequent applications are required.
If knotweed is on your property and close to a wetland, check with your local conservation office to understand what can and cannot be treated close to sensitive areas and buffer zones.
