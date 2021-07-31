TEWKSBURY — Bruce and Sue Panilaitis are committed to family and creating a safe, loving home. The Tewksbury couple was recently recognized by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families as Foster Parents of the Year through the Lowell/Chelmsford office.
According to Olivia James of the DCF, “each DCF office statewide annually recognizes foster parents for their outstanding contributions and achievements in caring for children until they can be reunited with their families or find permanent homes.”
The Panilaitis’, who have been welcoming children into their home for over 20 years, were honored but seek no recognition.
“This is something I have wanted to do since I was a young girl,” said Sue Panilaitis.
Caring for children in need had always been a goal for Sue, who was introduced to the foster care system when a woman in her father’s office described her experience as a foster parent, never saying “no” to helping a child.
“It just always stuck with me as something I would want to do,” said Sue.
An educator by training, supporting children is just part of who she is. Even as newlyweds, when having children are a future plan for many couples, Sue and Bruce found themselves caring for a family member’s young boys, eventually taking full custody.
Sue described their small apartment and two little ones in tow, working while Bruce was pursuing his PhD.
“It was busy,” she smiled.
Eventually, the Panilaitis’ started their biological family, adding three more boys to the mix. After just a few years, Sue was made aware of a child who needed a home, and in 2010, another young boy joined their family, and then another, and so on, right up until 2020.
The Panilaitis’ have welcomed primarily boys into their family, though they have had some girls placed with them over the years. Bruce and Sue support child specific placements vs. emergency placements, and have warmly accepted sibling sets, usually in the 9-10 year old range, with some young teens as well.
The family has 11 sons total, said Bruce, with nine in the house right now.
“We are going to put on an addition,” he said.
Integrating kids into a new home is a process that aspires to be as smooth as possible. All members of the family reach consensus about sharing space, toys and electronics, and Bruce and Sue have been impressed with the generous hearts of their boys.
“It’s amazing to watch the kids open up their house to another... they are more resilient than they should have to be at their ages,” Sue said.
Bruce and Sue make sure that family and extended family is able to connect with the boys whenever possible. Children are in the foster system because of a family situation that was not able to provide adequate care for them.
There is trauma associated with these changes, and Bruce and Sue work hard to provide a welcoming environment, even planning for a new family member with a backyard basketball game, pizza dinner, movie night, and new clothes and personal items.
“Sometimes they just come with very few belongings,” said Sue, explaining that if they have advanced notice, they can prepare and even arrange to meet children ahead of time, but sometimes they only have a few hours’ notice.
Bruce and Sue do what they can to comfort and ease the transition.
“Night time is always tricky and really varies depending on what each child needs,” Sue said. “We always ask what they need and offer suggestions if they can't vocalize things.”
The Panilaitis’ do encourage prospective families to attend trainings if they are even remotely interested in fostering children.
“There are lots of supports,” said Sue, acknowledging that not all placements work out, and that there is a broad network of assistance to help families with all types of transitions.
During COVID, the large family really reaped the rewards of their numbers.
“There was always a group ready to play basketball, board games, video games, etc.,” Sue said.
Having older children is still challenging, and Bruce and Sue work to be sure the kids have their academics supported, and lay down rules for the house. Bruce smiles when asked about the boys.
“They’re young teens,” he said, “you do what you can to be a role model for them, make a connection, teach them respect and respect them.”
Bruce and the boys worked during last year’s COVID summer to build an impressive deck on the house, teaching them how to measure, cut, etc.
“It was a great experience,” Bruce said.
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) strives to protect children from abuse and neglect and supports young adults, age 18-22, who are transitioning from DCF custody to independent living. DCF works toward establishing the permanency and well-being of children by providing supports and services to families at home when it is safe to do so.
When necessary, DCF provides foster care and, if parental reunification is not possible, finds new permanent families through kinship, guardianship or adoption.
Foster parents are in need, and one need not be married or own a home to help. Visit https://www.mass.gov/foster-care to learn more.
We extend our congratulations to the Panilaitis family.
