Local zoos and wildlife activists ask you to consider giving out only environmentally friendly candy made with certified, sustainable palm oil products this Halloween. The RSPO has a complete list of certified candy manufacturers that are in compliance with sustainable policies. (Heather Burns photo)

’Tis the season for all things spooky and fun, and Hal­loween costumes are the perfect way to ex­press your own unique im­agination for the Hallow­een season.

While most popular costume choices are usually creepy and scary, animal costumes such as wolves, cats, lions and llamas are also Halloween favorites.

There is something about the combination of an eer­ie October night and the unknown mystery of the animal kingdom that make for a spooktacular Hallow­een celebration.

Local zoos are in agreement with this Halloween/animal trend, and are of­fering several spooky zoo experiences for this year’s Halloween celebration.

“Boo at the Zoo,” celebrated at Button Park Zoo, located at 425 Hawthorn St. in New Bedford is a perfect Halloween celebration for animal lovers of all ages.

This kid friendly event invites you to wear your favorite costume while you explore the Halloween decked-out grounds of the zoo, and participate in the many fun, planned activities. Visitors are welcome to participate in a scavenger hunt, the photo costume contest, or visit one of the many trick or treat stations located throughout the zoo.

There are also Hallow­een-themed animal enrichment exhibits and meet and greets with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. For the little ones, Buttonwood Zoo also offers “Baby Boo,” a Halloween experience specifically tailored for children under the age of five. Both the Boo at the Zoo and Baby Boo events take place Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30.

You can also experience “Zoo Howl” on Oct. 30 and 31 at the Franklin Zoo, lo­cated at 1 Franklin Park Road in Boston. Follow the animal lined trick or treat trail throughout the zoo and meet with zoo edu­cators to learn about cree­py, crawling critters.

Zoo Howl also offers crafts, games and a haunted maze, and visitors are encouraged to wear a costume.

The Stone Zoo, located at 149 Pond St. in Stone­ham, is hosting their an­nual “Boo at the Zoo” event on Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 to 2 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their scariest costume to wander the zoo’s trick or treat trail and vi­sit with mystery animal en­­counters and other cree­py critters.

Many of these Zoo Hal­low­een celebrations are of­fering only Halloween can­dy made with certified, en­vironmentally friendly, sus­tainable palm oil, and are encouraging the public to do the same this trick or treating season.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world, and is found in many Halloween candy treats. While palm oil is versatile, cheap and useful, the palm oil industry has in the past been largely unsustainable, destroying forests and wildlife, as well as exploiting the lo­cal communities and work­ers in the tropical countries where palm oil plantations operate.

In recent years, environmentalists have pushed unsustainable palm oil plantations to be replaced by companies willing to pro­vide a sustainable palm oil product.

The movement for sustainable palm oil has gain­ed momentum over the past few years and many companies are turning the corner to improve the en­vironmental impact of palm oil farming.

Principle policies and requirements to become a sustainable palm oil pro­vider have been set by the Roundtable on Sustain­able Palm Oils (RSPO). They have comprised a certification system so that consumers will be able to identify which companies are complying with the standards set to become a sustainable palm oil pro­vider. The requirements for compliance include pro­hibiting the burning of land to clear it for palm oil production, the assessment of land for high conservation value, and ob­taining land use permission from neighboring com­munities.

Just in time for the Hal­loween candy season, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Spring, CO, has compiled a list of candy companies that are members of the RSPO and are committed to making a difference for endangered species (in particular the Orangutan population which has been greatly impacted by palm oil plantations) by using certified sustainable palm oil in their candy products.

The list may surprise you as many of the traditional, favorite Halloween candy treats are indeed supporting the environment with the use of sustainable pro­ducts. Her­shey’s, KitKat, Milky Way, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Star­burst and Jol­ly Ranchers are just a few of the many candy names that are in compliance with the RSPO.

This Halloween season, don’t be afraid to let loose and party like only a real animal can. Enjoy a wild Halloween celebration at one of the many local zoos’ spooktacular Halloween celebrations, while also considering helping the environment and endangered wildlife by choosing a sustainable candy product for trick or treaters this holiday.

For a complete list of can­dy companies using certified sustainable ingredients in their candy products, visit www.cmzoo.org/wp-content/upload/Orangutan-Friendly-Halloween:Guild-2022.

