’Tis the season for all things spooky and fun, and Halloween costumes are the perfect way to express your own unique imagination for the Halloween season.
While most popular costume choices are usually creepy and scary, animal costumes such as wolves, cats, lions and llamas are also Halloween favorites.
There is something about the combination of an eerie October night and the unknown mystery of the animal kingdom that make for a spooktacular Halloween celebration.
Local zoos are in agreement with this Halloween/animal trend, and are offering several spooky zoo experiences for this year’s Halloween celebration.
“Boo at the Zoo,” celebrated at Button Park Zoo, located at 425 Hawthorn St. in New Bedford is a perfect Halloween celebration for animal lovers of all ages.
This kid friendly event invites you to wear your favorite costume while you explore the Halloween decked-out grounds of the zoo, and participate in the many fun, planned activities. Visitors are welcome to participate in a scavenger hunt, the photo costume contest, or visit one of the many trick or treat stations located throughout the zoo.
There are also Halloween-themed animal enrichment exhibits and meet and greets with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. For the little ones, Buttonwood Zoo also offers “Baby Boo,” a Halloween experience specifically tailored for children under the age of five. Both the Boo at the Zoo and Baby Boo events take place Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30.
You can also experience “Zoo Howl” on Oct. 30 and 31 at the Franklin Zoo, located at 1 Franklin Park Road in Boston. Follow the animal lined trick or treat trail throughout the zoo and meet with zoo educators to learn about creepy, crawling critters.
Zoo Howl also offers crafts, games and a haunted maze, and visitors are encouraged to wear a costume.
The Stone Zoo, located at 149 Pond St. in Stoneham, is hosting their annual “Boo at the Zoo” event on Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 to 2 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear their scariest costume to wander the zoo’s trick or treat trail and visit with mystery animal encounters and other creepy critters.
Many of these Zoo Halloween celebrations are offering only Halloween candy made with certified, environmentally friendly, sustainable palm oil, and are encouraging the public to do the same this trick or treating season.
Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world, and is found in many Halloween candy treats. While palm oil is versatile, cheap and useful, the palm oil industry has in the past been largely unsustainable, destroying forests and wildlife, as well as exploiting the local communities and workers in the tropical countries where palm oil plantations operate.
In recent years, environmentalists have pushed unsustainable palm oil plantations to be replaced by companies willing to provide a sustainable palm oil product.
The movement for sustainable palm oil has gained momentum over the past few years and many companies are turning the corner to improve the environmental impact of palm oil farming.
Principle policies and requirements to become a sustainable palm oil provider have been set by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oils (RSPO). They have comprised a certification system so that consumers will be able to identify which companies are complying with the standards set to become a sustainable palm oil provider. The requirements for compliance include prohibiting the burning of land to clear it for palm oil production, the assessment of land for high conservation value, and obtaining land use permission from neighboring communities.
Just in time for the Halloween candy season, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Spring, CO, has compiled a list of candy companies that are members of the RSPO and are committed to making a difference for endangered species (in particular the Orangutan population which has been greatly impacted by palm oil plantations) by using certified sustainable palm oil in their candy products.
The list may surprise you as many of the traditional, favorite Halloween candy treats are indeed supporting the environment with the use of sustainable products. Hershey’s, KitKat, Milky Way, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Starburst and Jolly Ranchers are just a few of the many candy names that are in compliance with the RSPO.
This Halloween season, don’t be afraid to let loose and party like only a real animal can. Enjoy a wild Halloween celebration at one of the many local zoos’ spooktacular Halloween celebrations, while also considering helping the environment and endangered wildlife by choosing a sustainable candy product for trick or treaters this holiday.
For a complete list of candy companies using certified sustainable ingredients in their candy products, visit www.cmzoo.org/wp-content/upload/Orangutan-Friendly-Halloween:Guild-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.