TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s Community Market is underway for the summer 2023 season. Located at 288 Livingston St. behind the recreation center, over 30 vendors will gather each week to showcase their items. The market is quite popular, evidence the over 1,000 patrons that attended the first day.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum,” said market co-manager Alexandra Lowder.
This week, families enjoyed the tennis courts, new skate park, and the newly opened splash pad while drinking giant cups of fresh-squeezed lemonade and munching roast beef sandwiches and hot pierogis from the market.
“It’s a great location. There’s a lot to enjoy here in addition to the market,” added Lowder.
Market managers Robert Hayes and Lowder have worked through the off-season to curate vendors that provide a variety of food and artisanal items, showcasing vendors from Tewksbury as well as many from surrounding communities.
This year’s market features several new Tewksbury vendors such as Sly Sweets with vegan cookies, Sovie Slates garden art, Green Thumb Threads quality thrifted clothing, and Kona Crafted dog items.
There are many returning vendors such as Purple Carrot Bread Company from Lowell, Polish Prince Pierogi from North Billerica, What the Fork food truck from Billerica, Aaronap Cellars of Westford, and Jennifer Lee’s Bakery of Boston to name just a few.
The community market runs every Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. through September and offers free parking. The market has several categories of vendors including vegetable farms, dinner food trucks, dessert trucks, sweets vendors, and artisans of crafts and personal care items such as soaps and lotions.
The market also makes space each week for community groups to do outreach. The Public Health Museum, Alzheimer’s Walk, and Department of Children and Families all had tables.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community non-profits to reach additional audiences by providing them a table at the market,” said Hayes.
Most vendors accept both cash and credit. Some vendors accept WIC, SNAP, EBT and all state and federal farmers market coupons, a great way for residents to get fresh produce and locally produced food products.
The Tewksbury Community Market is organized through the Tewksbury Public Library in cooperation with several town departments, including the Community Development Department, the Health Department and the Town Manager’s Office.
Have a question about the market? Contact Community/Economic Development Planner Alex Lowder at 978-640-4370 x 248 or alowder@tewksbury-ma.gov and Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes at 978-640-4490 x 205 or rhayes@tewksburypl.org. The market also has a web page tewksburymarket.com.
