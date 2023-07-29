TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Tewksbury Board of Health convened for the first time since April. Member Katlynn Bugda Gwilt was not in attendance due to illness.
After approval of the minutes, chairperson Raymond Barry introduced the first agenda item, repeat priority violations of the food code by Jade East, located at 433 Main St. Health Department Director Shannon Gillis said that the restaurant had been closed by the health department in October of 2022 for “unsanitary conditions.”
Despite retaining a food consultant for six months, the department found continuous priority heating and cooling violations. Representatives for the restaurant were asked to appear before the board.
According to Gillis, the food code states that cooled food must be at 41 degrees or below, and the restaurant’s readings were from 40-70 degrees (F). Food consultant Wei Kwan and owner Kevin Lee explained that conditions have improved, but acknowledged that some time may still be needed.
A new refrigerator has been purchased which is hoped will stabilize temperatures. Board members questioned Kwan and Lee about conditions in the kitchen, specifically around ventilation and cooling.
Board member Susan Amato, herself a restaurant owner, made specific suggestions for improved training of all staff and recommended a refresher of ServSafe training for the chef. Gillis recommended that the restaurant train all employees in ServSafe, develop standard operating procedures for training and temperature management, and hire a refrigeration professional to review equipment.
Barry asked for a preventative maintenance schedule, for ambient air temperature issues to be addressed, and for the food consultant to be retained for three additional months. Kwan and Lee were requested to return for the Aug. 17 meeting to report on their progress.
In her director’s report, Gillis said that town nurse Ashley Pavlakos and senior center outreach worker Christina Hess are offering a program about dementia on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at senior center. If interested, please call to register at 978-640-4480.
Gillis said that summer intern Sarah Rizzo from Roger Williams University created a cyanobacteria information presentation and backyard barbecue food safety information, both on display at the health department office, lower level, town hall. Free food thermometers are available on the lower level of town hall.
Gillis also said that free COVID tests are still available at town hall outside nurse’s office at town hall, lower level.
In her report, Gillis said that Lisa’s Pizza, 2312 Main St., has almost completed renovations and food safety updates, and should be open in the next few weeks. The restaurant closed due to health violations and repair work needed after a fire in the building.
Tewksbury CARES is hoping to start again after the summer. Member Melissa Braga will work with member Katlynn Bugda Gwilt to work on the nonprofit, which was started in 2005 as a community resource for education about mental health and substance use disorder. The group is looking to expand their charter to focus more on “caring about wellness in general,” according to Braga.
Barry raised the topic of creating two working groups: one for body art regulations and one for letter grade ratings for food establishments. Gillis expressed concern about the ability of staff to fairly manage a program like that.
“Food is just one part of our job,” said Gillis, suggesting a standard from the state would be helpful. “The City of Boston can react quickly to a business owner who gets a bad letter grade, but we might not be able to get back to someone for a certain amount of time.”
Member Robert Scarano acknowledged the complexity of the task, and the board discussed creation of a working group to research and discuss the topic.
The next meeting of the board will be Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at town hall. Residents may attend meetings in person or watch on Comcast 99, Verizon, 33, or YouTube/TewksburyTV.
