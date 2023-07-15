TEWKSBURY — As Massachusetts grapples with an ever-growing affordable housing crisis, Tewksbury is taking steps to address the issue. Town Planner Alexandra Lowder recently presented the draft 2023-2027 Tewksbury Housing Production Plan for market-rate and affordable housing production to the Planning Board and Select Board.
The town’s most recent Housing Production Plan expired in 2021. In 2022, Tewksbury town staff and the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments worked to gather and synthesize existing plans and community input, then distributed the Tewksbury Housing Survey to residents. An affordable housing workshop was held in March of 2023 to discuss potential housing goals.
Lowder noted that 30 percent of Tewksbury households are housing cost burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their annual income on housing. 12 percent of households are severely cost burdened, spending more than half their annual income on housing.
Most affordable housing uses an 80 percent threshold of area median income to determine affordability; in 2022, the AMI was $126,500, meaning that a family of three making $80,500 per year in town would qualify for affordable housing. Lowder pointed out that two family members working at $20 per hour would make about $80,000 in a year.
The town’s subsidized housing inventory currently exceeds the state-required 10 percent affordability threshold out of total year-round housing units; there are 1,087 affordable units out of 10,803 total units. Once the 2020 Census is tabulated, the number required is expected to increase.
Massachusetts passed Chapter 40B of the Massachusetts General Laws in 1969, which obligates municipalities to provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income residents. Frequently known as the “antisnob” zoning law, Chapter 40B states that a municipality in which subsidized housing accounts for less than 10 percent of the total year-round housing stock is in need of additional affordable housing.
Through 40B, developers in communities below the 10 percent mark are enabled to circumvent local zoning restrictions.
The median home sales price in Tewksbury has been climbing steadily since 2012 at a rate faster than the state median, with turnover steady through the pandemic.
“A typical home sold in Tewksbury in 2021 would not be affordable to at least 70 percent of Tewksbury households,” Lowder highlighted.
In addition, the town has an undersupply of rental units and the second highest median rent in the region. The largest population burdened by lack of affordable housing is small non-elderly families.
Lowder shared feedback from residents collected through surveys; many respondents expressed a desire to see their children move back to town, and for single parents to be able to afford housing.
The plan sets 15 goals for housing production, including creating 25 affordable units per year, maintaining the affordability of existing income-restricted units, and increasing the variety of housing types available, as well as increasing rental housing for extremely low-income households and creating pathways to homeownership. Implementation strategies include working with community nonprofit partners, incorporating community engagement and strengthening the family suite bylaw through as-of-right accessory dwelling units.
Both the Planning Board and Select Board voted to endorse the plan. The draft plan and presentation is available at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.