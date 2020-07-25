The City of Boston is rich in history, particularly that of the American Revolution era. Due to the busy pace of our daily lives, many Massachusetts residents take for granted or overlook the many wonderful historical sites our area has to offer.
As our state moves onto phase 3 of the re-opening of the state, many Boston area historical sites and museums are also re-opening.
With Boston tourism down, and crowds still small in size, now may be a great time to reacquaint yourself with some of the most significant sites in U.S. history.
The Boston Tea Party Ship and Museum is scheduled to open on July 16, 2020, and offers an educational visit that is also fun and interactive for all ages.
To refresh your American history, The Boston Tea Party took place on Dec. 16, 1773, when the American Colonists decided to retaliate against the severe tea tax that had been implemented by King George. Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians boarded three ships from the British East India Tea Company, and dumped over 92,000 pounds of tea into Boston Harbor.
This was arguably the most important event that led to the start of the American Revolution, and this historical event can be revisited today at The Boston Tea Party Ship and Museum, located at 306 Congress St. in Boston.
The Boston Tea Party Museum promises a fun experience with a mixture of historical exhibits, live actors and a full scale replica of an 18th century vessel.
Your ticket “back in time” starts in 1773 at a “Town Meeting” with Samuel Adams.
After joining the Sons of Liberty, you can experience the throwing of the tea into the harbor aboard the 18th century sailing vessel.
Then, take part in the “Day After” debate, discussing the ramifications of the Tea Party, with points of view from both the Patriots and the Loyalist sides.
Explore the historical artifacts of the museum, including the only known surviving tea chest from the 1773 Boston tea Party.
End your experience viewing the short documentary film depicting Paul Revere's famous “Midnight Ride” and the beginning of the American Revolution.
When you return back to present time, enjoy a bite to eat with a waterfront view from Abigail's Tea Room, or shop for your own bit of history from the Museum Gift Shop.
For a safe re-opening, The Boston Tea Party Museum will be working under guidelines set by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
These guidelines include the requirement of face masks to be worn by all staff, cast members, and guests.
Plans to follow proper social distancing include the use of distance indicators, arrows and signage throughout the museum, and tour sizes will be reduced in accordance with state recommandations.
Advanced electrostatic disinfecting and cleaning will be performed frequently throughout the premises, and the additions of hand sanitizer stations, as well as hands free soap and paper towel dispensers will be available for use by all guests.
Guideline changes also apply to the Museum Gift Shop and Abigail’s Tea Room.
Along with thorough and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, the gift shop will limit the number of patrons in the shop at one time to ensure social distancing.
The Tea Room’s dining room has been reconfigured to allow six feet of social distancing, and all food will be prepared on a take out style platform.
The recent COVID-19 restrictions have caused many of us to stay cooped up at home for months, as well as adversely affected our state's economy and tourism industry.
Now that some restrictions have been lifted, and historical sites and museums are beginning to open, take the opportunity to support local Massachusetts tourism and get the family out for a day of education and fun while safely staying within recommended safety guidelines.
For a full list of COVID-19 safety regulations and guidelines, and information on how to purchase tickets for the Boston Tea Party Museum, visit www.bostonteapartyship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.