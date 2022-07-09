TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 27, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance.
The board reviewed a special permit extension request for 2122 Main St. with owners Joel, Jean, and Derek Leider. The parcel is adjacent to Donna’s Donuts.
The developers previously explained in April that the initial plan for the construction of a retail building on the lot would be financially problematic and would have harmed Donna’s by taking away too many of their customer parking spaces.
Instead, the Leiders want to build a parking lot and townhouses to create a mixed-use development that serves the parking needs of Donna’s Donuts through a modification of the existing special permit; the parcel had originally been slated for a jewelry store but the project fell through.
“We feel that this project is a good project for Tewksbury and we would like to see it proceed, but we need an extension” to consider the revised plan, said Jean Leider.
The gravel lot is currently leased by Donna’s for overflow parking, and the developer would include a real parking lot in the plan to serve Donna’s in addition to the townhouse units. The developer received a 12-month extension before they needed to present a proposal.
Board member Eric Ryder previously expressed doubts that a parking lot counted as an acceptable commercial use, but town counsel confirmed that as a lot for the donut shop it would qualify under zoning. Because member Bob Fowler was absent at the developers’ initial appearance before the board in April in which they hoped to gain board feedback on a concept plan, the developers sought a one-year extension to consider all options.
Member Jim Duffy said he felt a year was too long and proposed a six month extension while chair Steve Johnson said six months was a bit too quick of a turnaround to be realistic. Fowler said he was primarily concerned with the condition of the site as many developers have neglected properties while waiting to build.
The developers confirmed that the lease of the lot with Donna’s is in perpetuity as long as Donna’s is in business, and is currently in use by Donna’s customers as overflow. The developers also met with the owners of Donna’s to discuss selling the parking portion of the lot, but it didn’t make financial sense for Donna’s.
“It would be in your best interest to figure out in this year’s time what you’re going to do because I wouldn’t guess that if you were to come back in a year this [extension] wouldn’t happen again,” Johnson said.
The board voted to grant the one year extension.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 18, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
