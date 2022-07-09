Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Plan­ning Board met on June 27, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Mem­ber Eric Ryder was not in attendance.

The board reviewed a spe­cial permit extension re­quest for 2122 Main St. with owners Joel, Jean, and Der­ek Leider. The parcel is ad­jacent to Donna’s Donuts.

The developers previously ex­plain­ed in April that the initial plan for the construction of a retail building on the lot would be fi­nancially problematic and would have harmed Don­na’s by taking away too many of their customer parking spaces.

Instead, the Leiders want to build a parking lot and townhouses to create a mixed-use de­velopment that serves the parking needs of Donna’s Donuts through a modification of the existing special permit; the parcel had originally been slated for a jewelry store but the project fell through.

“We feel that this project is a good project for Tewks­bury and we would like to see it proceed, but we need an extension” to consider the revised plan, said Jean Leider.

The gravel lot is currently leased by Donna’s for overflow parking, and the de­veloper would include a real parking lot in the plan to serve Donna’s in addition to the townhouse units. The developer received a 12-month extension before they needed to present a proposal.

Board member Eric Ry­der previously expressed doubts that a parking lot counted as an acceptable commercial use, but town counsel confirmed that as a lot for the donut shop it would qualify under zoning. Because member Bob Fowler was absent at the developers’ initial appearance before the board in April in which they hoped to gain board feedback on a concept plan, the developers sought a one-year extension to consider all options.

Member Jim Duffy said he felt a year was too long and proposed a six month extension while chair Steve Johnson said six months was a bit too quick of a turnaround to be realistic. Fowler said he was primarily concerned with the condition of the site as many developers have neglected properties while waiting to build.

The developers confirm­ed that the lease of the lot with Donna’s is in perpetuity as long as Donna’s is in business, and is currently in use by Donna’s custom­ers as overflow. The developers also met with the owners of Donna’s to discuss selling the parking portion of the lot, but it didn’t make financial sense for Donna’s.

“It would be in your best interest to figure out in this year’s time what you’re going to do because I wouldn’t guess that if you were to come back in a year this [extension] wouldn’t happen again,” Johnson said.

The board voted to grant the one year extension.

The next meeting is sche­­­­­duled for July 18, 2022. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

