TEWKSBURY — In the buildup to the early August Pan Mass Challenge, Tewksbury resident and rider Joe Gazzullo sits with the Town Crier to discuss his inspiration and journey to the big day.
Joe Gazzullo described his background as being “a little on the older side. I got married in Andover, and moved to Tewksbury after our kids grew up. I’m retired, I ran a woodworking facility in Londonderry, NH for 47 years and had 35 employees. I am a cancer survivor and have been for 15 years.”
When asked how long he has been cycling, Galluzzo answered, “Since I joined the PMC in 2012.”
When asked what inspires him to ride, he described his own battle with cancer alongside his brother.
“My younger brother, who had the same cancer as I and was diagnosed 8-9 years earlier. He was Stage 4. He survived for another 17 years, and was able to watch his children grow into teenagers.”
His brother has since passed away.
When asked how he trains, Gazzullo described how he dedicates his time to ride.
“I ride in Tewksbury for anywhere between an hour to an hour and a half each day. I take longer rides on the Cape and aim for 40-80 miles.”
Gazzullo then described his upcoming race and his team of riders.
“The big, two-day race from Sturbridge to Provincetown. Some family will be riding, too, (as) due to some injuries we are down to 10 riders (usually we have 15-16). It’s more independent on day one and is more team based on day two.”
He then remarks on his fundraising goal and how it is more than double his minimum.
“$12,500 is my goal, and I’m required to raise a minimum of $6,000. The amount varies depending on which race you are riding.”
He explained how residents can help his cause.
“Supporting through fundraising, there’s no route that goes through Tewksbury but I see people cheering on the route. I’ve seen bagpipes and bands playing and people with balloons.”
When asked what the hardest part of this journey has been or will be, Gazzullo answered, “Making the decision at the beginning of training mid-April to get out of bed.”
But then he described what will be the most rewarding.
“The actual ride day; there’s comradery amongst everyone, from strangers to acquaintances, it’s absolutely remarkable.”
When asked if he participates in other fundraisers throughout the year, Gazzullo said, “No, PMC is my one and only.”
And finally, Gazzullo was asked if Dana Farber impacted his life or the lives of his loved ones, and how so. Why is an event like this important, in his eyes?
“Dana Farber saved my life and my brother’s. It gave me 15 years without it returning, and it gave my brother another 17 years to live. It also saved my wife who just finished her battle with cancer.
“But cancer has not been eradicated. I don’t want my kids to have it. There is a big percentage of Americans that will have cancer in their lifetime. And the level of success the PMC has had allowed Dana Farber to conduct research to develop care and treatment for patients.”
Joe Gazzullo is wished the best of luck as he continues to train for the Pan Mass Challenge, and is thanked for all he does to support cancer research.
