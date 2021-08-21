TEWKSBURY — Taught a Lot Childcare, located in Tewksbury, has had an eventful year! Shirley Connolly, owner and Childcare Educator, recently held an extravagant graduation ceremony for her “ducklings” that are moving on to kindergarten, while also fundraising $600 towards a comfort dog and reaching the milestone of 25 years in business!
Taught a Lot Childcare currently teaches 15 children, ranging in ages from three months to either four to six years old depending on the needs of the family. Connolly’s program specializes in early education and in home child care.
Connolly describes the unique approach she uses to teach her students, and how she focuses not on the ABC’s, but on teaching them to be people.
“It’s important to instill values of character in the kids in my programs. Of course, I teach the ABC’s through incidental learning, but character is more important. We use things such as roleplay and talking about life experiences, such as strengths and weaknesses and being teased.
“We are the same and are different from each other, and can learn from each other. We team our kids up so they can see new perspectives. Some are timid, and some are outgoing, we pair them together to do a puzzle or partner them to go outside. We talk about it at circle time and on walks.”
When kids leave the program, they “graduate” to kindergarten. And, in the words of Connolly:
“As I’ve said, these kids are my ducklings. They will forever be a part of my heart, and our love is forever. I wanted to send them off in grand style.”
And on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2021, that is exactly what Shirley Connolly did for her four graduating students, one being her grandson. With a little help from Andrea Matos, Taught a Lot organized a grand Wild West celebration.
With cowboy costumes donned, the kids serenaded parents with eight songs, including “One Small Voice,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” They then celebrated with a farm petting zoo with horses and barn animals, a waterslide, pool, and bounce house.
Connolly described the event as “wonderful that kids could be kids, and just have childhood memories that have been taken away over the past year.”
All the students got to feel a sense of pride when they raised $600 for a comfort dog in schools. When choosing the cause, Shirley Connolly spoke to the children and they decided where the money would go. A particular motivation was, as said by Connolly:
“We all wanted the comfort dog, and thought of the kids who will go to Tewksbury Public Schools, they’ll see the dog and know they helped bring that to school.”
The subject of the police force was also a topic the children had been exposed to with the recent events, as Connolly described:
“A year ago, as we were just returning from COVID, I went into a depression after hearing the news, and knowing the kids were learning that stuff. I was struggling to explain our world in a way that wasn’t scary. I wanted them to see that police officers are important and our friends, they provide us safety and give us kindness, they have a very important job to keep us safe. Our job is to respect them and know they provide us safety.”
Through her depression, Connolly found comfort through learning to craft, and thought that the kids would be able to destress the same way, and as she looked at the crafts, she decided that the artwork could be sold to raise towards a fundraising goal.
An officer who formerly had children in the Taught a Lot program was there to accept the check, and talked to the children about issues. Having the kids see the check be presented was a big deal to Connolly, as it helped show them that they can make a difference in the world if they work together.
A thank you from the chief of police is featured on the Taught a Lot Facebook page.
A past fundraiser they have done in the past has been raising money so a children’s hospital can replenish their playroom supplies. In the words of Connolly:
“In a hospital, there are so many unfamiliar things, such as needles, strange machines and new people. A playroom is their safe space and it's important for those children to have proper materials to relax and play.”
In terms of future fundraisers, Connolly waits to hear of a need, and then talks to the children to see what causes they want to fundraise for. Connolly promotes fundraisers on social media and different childcare educator online groups.
Connolly’s husband wanted to celebrate Taught a Lot’s 25th anniversary in a big way, having past kids and parents to surprise her at graduation, which have expanded into big events over the past 25 years. But she wanted the light on the individual children in the program.
“Graduation,” she said, “is their day.”
As of yet, she has not organized any celebration.
In the final words of Connolly, she said, “Work isn’t work, it’s my passion and my love. Childcare Educators are molders of these little balls of clay that we must engage and stimulate. My gift is showing children how we can change the world, even through walks around the neighborhood to clean litter.”
A hearty congratulations is extended to Connolly and Taught a Lot for 25 years and counting educating today’s youth, and tomorrow’s future.
