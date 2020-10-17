TEWKSBURY — This year in the race for State Representative of the 18th Essex District, representing voters in Precincts 3 and 3A in Tewksbury, Tram Nguyen is running for reelection. Nguyen, a Democrat, was elected as the first Vietnamese American woman to serve in the Massachusetts Legislature in 2018, replacing Republican Jim Lyons.
“In 2018, voters from Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury entrusted me with the responsibility of making sure that our district is a place where all residents can comfortably live, work, and raise a family,” Nguyen said on her campaign website. “I take that responsibility very seriously and have become your voice at the State House, working tirelessly to be not only an advocate for the issues that are important to all of us, but to also be an available and accessible legislator.”
Before being elected, Rep. Nguyen worked as a legal aid attorney representing domestic violence survivors, workers, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and children. She also served as an advocate for legislation that addressed issues of racial and economic justice and protected the rights of the most vulnerable populations. To do so, she worked alongside statewide coalitions, lawmakers, and lawmaking bodies.
She has received several awards for her legal and advocacy work, including the Lawrence Bar Association Merit Award, Vietnamese American Bar Association Public Service Award, Reginald Heber Smith Award for innovation and excellence in legal advocacy, and Phil Wheeler Social Justice Award.
Nguyen is a graduate of Tufts University and Northeastern School of Law.
In her time in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Nguyen has served on several committees: the Joint Committee on Housing, the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery, the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government and the House Committee on Personnel and Administration.
She has also sponsored and cosponsored many bills, notably including Bill H.3772, which prohibits people convicted of animal neglect, abuse, or cruelty from adopting or fostering animals, and Bill H.3414, which encourages victims of violent crimes and sex trafficking to assist in efforts made by law enforcement to ensure justice for all Massachusetts residents while also providing them with legal relief.
Other bills focus on issues such as workplace discrimination, healthcare access, and worker protections.
Looking at her reelection campaign, several key issues for Nguyen include the environment, increased public school funding, gun violence prevention, affordable and accessible healthcare, and combating the opioid epidemic, among other issues.
To learn more about Tram Nguyen and her reelection campaign, visit her website at https://www.votetram.com. She is also on Facebook at Tram T. Nguyen and Twitter @TeamTram.
