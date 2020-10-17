Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — This year in the race for State Representative of the 18th Essex District, representing voters in Precincts 3 and 3A in Tewksbury, Tram Nguyen is running for re­election. Nguyen, a Demo­crat, was elected as the first Vietnamese American woman to serve in the Mas­sachusetts Legislature in 2018, replacing Republic­an Jim Lyons.

“In 2018, voters from An­dover, Boxford, North An­do­ver and Tewksbury en­trusted me with the re­sponsibility of making sure that our district is a place where all residents can comfortably live, work, and raise a family,” Ngu­yen said on her campaign website. “I take that re­sponsibility very seriously and have become your voice at the State House, working tirelessly to be not only an advocate for the issues that are important to all of us, but to also be an available and accessible legislator.”

Before being elected, Rep. Nguyen worked as a legal aid attorney representing domestic violence survivors, workers, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and children. She also served as an advocate for legislation that addres­sed issues of racial and eco­nomic justice and protected the rights of the most vulnerable populations. To do so, she worked alongside statewide coalitions, lawmakers, and lawmaking bodies.

She has received several awards for her legal and advocacy work, including the Lawrence Bar Associa­tion Merit Award, Viet­nam­ese American Bar As­sociation Public Service Award, Reginald Heber Smith Award for innovation and excellence in le­gal advocacy, and Phil Wheeler Social Justice Award.

Nguyen is a graduate of Tufts University and North­eastern School of Law.

In her time in the Massa­chusetts House of Repre­sentatives, Nguyen has served on several committees: the Joint Committee on Housing, the Joint Com­mittee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recov­ery, the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Re­gional Government and the House Committee on Per­sonnel and Administration.

She has also sponsored and cosponsored many bills, notably including Bill H.3772, which prohibits people convicted of animal neglect, abuse, or cruelty from adopting or fostering animals, and Bill H.3414, which encourages victims of violent crimes and sex trafficking to assist in ef­forts made by law enforcement to ensure justice for all Massachusetts residents while also providing them with legal relief.

Other bills focus on issues such as workplace discrimination, healthcare access, and worker protections.

Looking at her reelection campaign, several key issues for Nguyen include the environment, increased public school funding, gun violence prevention, affordable and accessible healthcare, and combating the opioid epidemic, among other issues.

To learn more about Tram Nguyen and her reelection campaign, visit her website at https://www.votetram.com. She is also on Facebook at Tram T. Nguyen and Twitter @TeamTram.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.